Always, defense does it

YOU miss 21 of 23 triples and what do you expect? You ought to lose.

You commit 18 turnovers against your opponent’s seven turnovers and what do you expect? You ought to lose.

Indeed, De La Salle lost. Such horrible hurts unmistakably end in misery. That was in Game One.

And the Green Archers didn’t just lose. They lost so very ugly that if Taft Avenue, De La Salle’s home base, was closed to traffic the following morning in shameful mourning, it would be justified.

But the frigging green shirts are a bunch of toughies. They aren’t second-round topnotchers—unbeaten in all eight matches, mind you—for nothing.

Yes, they lost Game One by 30 points, 97-67, on November 29 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was a game that saw De La Salle miss shots in succession, including easy lay-ups, as if their goal was sealed in cement.

The team’s passing executions were being misfired repeatedly, as if a bunch of dumbasses had suddenly supplanted the usually sharp Archers.

It can be argued that the University of the Philippines (UP) did a deadly defense like never before to make life miserable for De La Salle in Game One.

Defense always makes the impossible possible. Defense has no off-day. Defense, as pundits love to say, wins games.

Your offense can be ice-cold on certain days but, hey, never ever lose your grip on defense.

And so, where was UP’s defense in Game Two?

It called-in sick?

You bet.

As a result, De La Salle, spewing fire almost game-long, countered with a vengeance-filled 82-60 win in Game Two on December 3, forcing a winner-take-all Game Three in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball championship.

To do that, the Archers repaired their disastrous Game One act from beyond the arc by burying triples in bunches—seven of them drilled in by Francis Escandor (3 treys) and Joshua David (4).

The Smart Araneta Coliseum will be the venue anew for the you-or-me title showdown between the two evenly matched protagonists with differing DNAs: De La Salle is craving crazy for a first title in seven seasons while UP is dying to reclaim a second title in three tries after losing to ousted champion Ateneo last season.

When the horn honks at 6 p.m. today for the start of the season’s final offering, it will signal an era of collegiate basketball defined by resilience, will power and a team’s sheer ability to emerge from a wreckage when no one else would never have expected it to happen.

Animo La Salle or UP Fight?

Bring it on!

THAT’S IT I raise a glass to Bambol Tolentino for his masterpiece performance in having won for Kayla Sanchez a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bambol, the country’s Olympic chieftain, charmed his way to convincing the International Olympic Committee to waive the three-year residency, opening the door for Sanchez, who switched from Canadian to Filipino citizenship (her parents are pure-bred Filipinos from Pampanga and Baguio City), to participate in swimming competitions in the Paris Games next year. Sachez, 22, won two medals for Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.