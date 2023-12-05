ADB sets $10 billion in climate financing for PHL in 2024-2029

THE Philippines is set to receive $10 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as climate financing between 2024 and 2029.

In a statement on Monday, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said the financing will help the Philippines implement its commitments to climate action under the Paris Agreement.

ADB noted that the Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The Global Climate Risk Index ranked the Philippines fourth in terms of countries most affected by extreme weather globally from 2000 to 2019.

“I am pleased to announce that ADB will program $10 billion in climate finance for the Philippines under the new country program we are developing with the government. ADB will also continue efforts to mobilize additional climate finance from the private sector, cofinancing partners, and other sources,” Asakawa said in the event, “Investing in a Better Tomorrow: Harnessing Financing Coalitions for Accelerating Climate Finance” in Dubai.

ADB is currently preparing its country partnership strategy for the Philippines, 2024–2029, which will prioritize climate action and promote inclusive growth.

Under the new strategy, ADB will support low-carbon transport, renewable energy, the development of carbon markets, flood management, resilient coastal development, food security, and adaptive health and social protection.

ADB noted that poorer households are disproportionately affected, especially in urban areas with less infrastructure, and along the country’s vast coastal areas.

The Manila-based multilateral development bank said its climate finance in the Philippines will help improve the climate resilience of communities, ecosystems, and the economy.

“The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific and nowhere is this more evident than in the Philippines,” Asakawa said.

ADB has been a longstanding partner of the Philippines on climate change. ADB’s first dedicated climate policy-based loan under its Climate Change Action Program, Subprogram 1, drove key reforms aligned with the government’s nationally determined contribution, which is its commitment to help advance global efforts to stabilize the world’s climate.

Further, ADB has been instrumental in supporting flagship climate investments through its Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility since 2017.

Two significant projects approved this year, the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project and the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project – Phase 1, highlight ADB’s commitment to sustainable solutions for climate change mitigation and adaptation in the Philippines.