Westin returns to Manila with luxurious Ortigas hotel

NEW kid on the block. The Westin Manila is holding its own against the highly competitive hospitality sector in the Ortigas central business district.

Alexander Dietzsch, general manager of the only Westin-branded hotel in the country, told the BusinessMirror, “We’ve been doing well [since we opened in March],” with guest bookings mainly from domestic travelers, and some international tourists. “We’re getting a lot of guests who attend the medical conferences,” held at a neighboring hotel.

The Westin Manila General Manager Alexander Dietzch

While Westin Manila also has a “dynamic pricing” scheme much like the airline industry, he said the hotel’s room rates are “competitive” with the hotels of the same category in the CBD. Average daily room rates in Metro Manila have reverted to prepandemic levels, even if revenue per available room has not, due to the still low influx of foreign tourists, according to industry sources.

Westin Hotels and Resorts used to manage the Philippine Plaza, the hospitality group’s first property in Asia Pacific, but exited on December 31, 2005 after 29 years.

Sleep well, Eat well, Work well

Dietzch said, “Our occupancy rates vary,” but it reaches about 70-80 percent during weekends and especially during holidays. Reservations for the business hotel, he added, are “mainly booked online through the brand’s site, although we still do get some call-in reservations.” The hotel is a member of the Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program of Marriott International, where members can earn points for stays at their establishments.

With 303 guest rooms, including 57 suites, The Westin Manila offers a luxurious retreat for travelers, with each room featuring the iconic Westin Heavenly® Bed for a restful sleep. Guests have access to its 24/7 signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, can avail of delicious and nutritious offerings on their Eat Well menu at its dining outlets, and rejuvenate at its Heavenly Spa. “The business traveler is a very savvy market,” noted Dietzsch. “They work and travel a lot, but they also need to look after their health.”

This is why we feel it’s important that we give them options, because a lot of these guests are focused on their health and daily routine with regard to health and wellness.”.

The Westin Manila is the latest addition to the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) portfolio, which includes Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Manila, Go Hotels, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Grand Summit Hotels, Summit Hotels, and Fili Hotel at NuStar Resort and Casino in Cebu.

RHR’s Four Keys

With the development of the Ortigas CBD into a flourishing area for business and recreation, RHR offers its Four Keys—top-tier accommodations that hit all accommodation needs of the area’s visitors. “As the preferred brand for business and leisure travelers, RHR’s diverse hotels welcomes every type of traveler—our four keys unlock the vibrant spirit of the Ortigas district,” said RHR Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager Barun Jolly in a news statement.

Besides The Westin Manila, RHR also has Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Manila, which offer business and leisure guests a total of 548 room, over 1,600 parking spaces, and a range of event venues, meeting rooms, and lounges collectively occupying over 3,000 sqm of function space, conveniently situated on the same floor.

With business process outsourcing firms, multinational corporations, and international organizations in close proximity, these properties are the ideal hubs for various meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), according to General Manager Patria Puyat. “This is the place to meet—we are the middle ground and the melting pot that unifies the north and the south,” she said.

For the budget traveler, Go Hotels has elevated the standards for affordable accommodations. Its 198-room Ortigas property offers visitors a blend of comfort and convenience to travelers exploring the district such as chiropractic pillows and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Image credits: RHR, Westin’s Facebook page





