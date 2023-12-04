TIMELESS ELEGANCE AND INNOVATION WITH SILHOUETTE EYEWEAR

Dating back to 1964, iconic luxury eyewear brand Silhouette has been a pioneering force in the eyewear industry, setting benchmarks for innovation and design.

For nearly six decades, Silhouette’s commitment to revolutionize the world of eyewear remains to its DNA. The brand continues its legacy of creating eye wears that not only embodies superior design but also encapsulates the individuality of each wearer. Each pair of Silhouette represents more than just an eyewear; it embodies a philosophy where innovation meets timeless elegance.

Elevating Elegance: Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow

Purist by Design: Inspired by the shifting perspectives found in optical illusions of art installations and architecture, the Purist Collection boasts clean lines from the side view and surprises with softer, fluid designs from the top. This collection embodies pure aesthetics, symbolizing Silhouette’s pursuit of sensual simplicity in design.

SPX Illusion: A testament to Silhouette’s dedication to innovation, this collection showcases the essence of design and aesthetics while retaining its known features. Each color is meticulously developed, offering unique patterned hues, opacity, and tactile finishes; further enhancing the wearer’s experience.

Rimless Shades: Embodying temporary twists in rimless sunglasses, this collection caters to those seeking a glamorous, feminine allure, drawing inspiration from intricate fine lines and refined cutouts. These extraordinary pieces promise to captivate, transforming any appearance into a spectacle of elegance and sophistication.

TMA Icon: Radiating classic elegance and timelessness, the TMA Icon collection offers a balanced range of pol and non-pol lenses, catering to those who seek timeless refinement.

Silhouette has been a pioneering force in the eyewear industry, setting benchmarks for innovation and design since 1964. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and individuality, Silhouette continues to shape the world of eyewear by blending tradition with cutting-edge design.

Available in Vision Express branches.