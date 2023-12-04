Strengthening the country’s disaster resilience

IT shouldn’t take a series of strong tremors before both the government and the public take decisive action to enhance our preparedness for earthquakes. First and foremost, we need a robust communication strategy to ensure that warnings—assuming we’ve already invested in state-of-the-art seismic monitoring equipment and early warning systems—reach all segments of the population, especially those in remote and high-risk areas.

Given that we’re situated in a seismically active region, the resilience of critical infrastructure must be a priority. Now is the time to scrutinize whether the government is enforcing stringent building codes and standards. Additionally, efforts to retrofit existing structures should be assessed to improve their ability to withstand seismic activity.

Efficient disaster and emergency response are crucial, encompassing the preparation and training of well-equipped disaster response teams. As part of this readiness, it is essential to identify and establish safe and accessible evacuation centers in earthquake-prone regions. These centers should be equipped with the necessary supplies, medical facilities, and communication infrastructure. Furthermore, evacuation plans must be well documented and efficiently communicated to communities.

The government should optimize technology, particularly AI, and collaborate with tech organizations to develop and implement customized solutions tailored to the country’s unique geographical challenges. This is where technology can play a crucial role; embracing innovations is essential for modernizing disaster management in the Philippines. For instance, geographic information system (GIS) mapping, satellite imagery, and other advanced technologies can be employed for risk assessment, resource allocation, and coordination of response efforts.

And speaking of collaboration, strengthening partnerships with neighboring countries, international organizations, and non-governmental entities would be beneficial as well. Information sharing, joint training exercises, and resource mobilization can significantly enhance the country’s capacity to respond to strong earthquakes.

We must understand that disaster preparedness is not an individual endeavor, nor is it an aspect that only the government must be on top of. It requires collective effort. Each one of us has to engage with our respective communities to raise awareness about earthquake and disaster preparedness. We can organize workshops, seminars, or drills to educate people about safety protocols. And there is merit in establishing a community-wide support system to enhance an area’s overall resilience.

The good thing about all this is that we now find ourselves at a critical juncture to reassess and reinforce the country’s disaster preparedness strategies. It’s an opportunity for improvement, a chance to make both people and property safer. The government and the public must seize this opportunity to significantly mitigate the impact of earthquakes and disasters, in general. We can’t see it as merely preparation for earthquakes but as a commitment to fostering a resilient nation capable of withstanding the challenges posed by natural disasters. As the planet enters a new era characterized by climate-related challenges, this is something we cannot afford to deprioritize.