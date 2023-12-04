Solons revive death penalty call after execution of two Pinoys for drug-related offense in China

After China executed two Filipinos for drug-related offenses, senior House members on Monday called for the re-imposition of the death penalty on certain heinous crimes, especially drug-related offenses.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez called for a “tit-for-tat” treatment of Chinese convicted by local courts for drug trafficking by imposing the death penalty on them, while Surigao del Norte Rep. and chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs Robert Ace Barbers urged the two houses of Congress to take a serious look at the re-imposition of the death penalty.

Barbers has consistently refiled his bill in the three Congresses re-imposing the death penalty on certain heinous crimes, especially on drug-related offenses. House Bill 1543 is still pending in the House justice committee.

“Our kababayans convicted in foreign lands for drug trafficking are almost always executed while we extend kid gloves treatment, if not VIP treatment, to foreigners, especially Chinese nationals who are apprehended and convicted of the same offense here. There should be a similar punishment imposed on these foreign nationals as well as fellow Filipinos who introduce drugs into the country. If other countries treat illegal drugs as a threat to their citizenry and the whole society, why are we so soft in treating this menace in our own territory?” said Barbers.

“China was firm in executing Filipinos, yet we are being flooded with tons and tons of illegal drugs, especially shabu from China. It is a wonder that while China is very hard on drug trafficking, the drugs that come to our shores originate from its ports. Yet, we have yet to see one Chinese convict being executed to deter others from committing such a heinous crime,” he added.

It may be recalled that during the past administration, the concentration was on the demand side, leading to the arrests and deaths of thousands of street drug pushers and users.

For his part, Rodriguez said, “If they put our compatriots to death for violations connected to illegal drugs, let us do the same to their nationals, many of whom are caught manufacturing, peddling, or smuggling drugs into the country.”

He said drug traffickers and other criminals in China and other countries where the death penalty is imposable “go to the Philippines to pursue their nefarious activities because they know that if they are convicted, they can enjoy life in prison and even continue their illegal pursuits there.”

He said most of the drug law violations caught by local authorities are Chinese.