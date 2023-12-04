Rep. Yamsuan bares option to resolve prison congestion

In an effort to alleviate overcrowding crisis in correctional facilities, with 20,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) being repeat offenders of “reoffenders,” a lawmaker on Monday underscored the importance of reducing reoffenders through targeted interventions, including rehabilitation programs offering job and livelihood opportunities.

Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan said providing appropriate interventions to PDLs to prevent them from becoming repeat offenders will help decongest the country’s overpopulated penal and detention facilities.

Highlighting the success of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in decongesting detention facilities, Yamsuan points to the release of over 74,000 PDLs in the first 10 months of 2023.

“The BJMP’s jail decongestion initiatives not only involve speeding up the necessary legal processes to free PDLs eligible for release but also rehabilitation programs that provide them with job and livelihood opportunities to help them return to society as productive individuals,” said Yamsuan.

According to Yamsuan, the BJMP has gone beyond legal and paralegal assistance, initiating collaborations with tertiary educational institutions through the College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program, implementing an alternative learning system (ALS) in jails in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), and providing employable skills training to PDLs.

Yamsuan said the BJMP has also spurred artistically inclined PDLs to showcase their creative talents through artwork and handicrafts to boost their morale and help them earn money that they can send to their families.

Such efforts were recently demonstrated by the PDL Livelihood Products Exhibit that the BJMP set up at the House of Representatives’ Batasan Complex in partnership with Yamsuan’s congressional office.

“Through these initiatives, the BJMP is able to prevent recidivism among the PDLs under its care. By breaking the cycle of reoffending through appropriate rehabilitation programs, the BJMP was able to make significant headway in its jail decongestion efforts,” said Yamsuan, a former assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which supervises the jail management bureau.