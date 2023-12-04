Ramon S. Ang: PHL’s Hero of Philanthropy

Filipinos know Ramon S. Ang, also known by his initials RSA, as the head honcho of giant conglomerate San Miguel Corp., but not many of them are aware that he is a national distributor of kindness. That’s because he does not advertise his good deeds. Commended for his nation-building efforts, the self-made billionaire has been working away from the spotlight for years now with charitable organizations and socio-civic groups that are helping the poor in underprivileged communities.

It was during the Covid-19 pandemic that RSA made the biggest impact as the country’s most charitable billionaire. In the fight against Covid in 2020, SMC mounted one of the largest private sector efforts to respond to the crisis, mobilizing over P13 billion to help medical frontliners, poor communities, as well as the over 70,000 employees in its network. The corporation donated medical equipment, personal protective equipment for health workers, alcohol, fuel, and cash assistance, on top of waiving toll fees for frontliners.

SMC also repurposed its liquor plants to manufacture alcohol for hospitals and clinics. Its donations of RT-PCR testing machines, RNA extraction machines, and PCR test kits increased the country’s testing capacity by 15,000 tests per day.

Anticipating early on that the strict lockdowns would affect a large segment of the population, particularly minimum wage earners and poor families in urban areas, SMC mounted a nationwide food donation drive that has since become the largest in the country’s history. It partnered with local government units, non-profit organizations, and charitable institutions to reach as many communities all over the country as fast as possible.

To help ease the burden on provincial hospitals, the corporation constructed temporary health facilities in military camps nationwide. It also hired and deployed more than a hundred nurses and medical doctors to various Covid jab sites to augment government medical teams and enable a more efficient rollout of vaccination in more areas.

Unknown to many, SMC did something unprecedented during the pandemic. To help ensure that resources were available to the government for pandemic response, it paid P8.77 billion in advanced taxes, concession, and contractual fees.

When asked why SMC is using so much of its resources for pandemic response at a time when many businesses are expected to be cautious, RSA said: “This is an unprecedented crisis, so our response must also be unprecedented. This is not the time to hold back on helping our country, but the time to go all in.”

RSA realized during the pandemic that the country’s health care system needed to be strengthened. Thus, he established the RSA Foundation “to help build up our capability to handle future pandemics and other health crises.” Through his foundation, he committed to build hospitals and research centers on infectious diseases.

RSA also established a scholarship grant program through his alma mater, the Far Eastern University, where he completed a degree in mechanical engineering.

Forbes Asia, a global media company, recognized RSA’s philanthropic work and included him in Forbes Asia’s “2023 Heroes of Philanthropy.” The only Filipino to make it to this year’s list, RSA joins a roster of 15 leading philanthropists from the Asia-Pacific region who have shown commitment and donated generously to causes close to their hearts.

In its citation, Forbes Asia said: “Ramon Ang, the controlling shareholder of San Miguel Corp. and a self-made billionaire, this year pledged P500 million [$9 million] to build schools for underprivileged children in Manila. Ang announced the donation in September as he inaugurated a 39-classroom school in Tondo, one of the city’s poorest districts where he grew up.”

“I strongly believe that empowering a wide range of Filipinos with education and skills is key to unlocking the country’s potential. This includes not only the youth but also adults in less privileged areas who seek better jobs or want to start their own businesses,” RSA told Forbes Asia.

“Ang, who has an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, transformed the country’s biggest beer maker and food manufacturer into a diversified conglomerate with interests in banking, energy, power utility and toll roads,” Forbes Asia said.

We hope that RSA will inspire other ultra-wealthy Filipinos to give money to charitable causes. We hope that more billionaires and multimillionaires will discover how it feels to make a difference in the lives of their less fortunate brothers and sisters. Helping others can generate positive feelings that drive you to become more altruistic. There is some evidence that being aware of your own acts of kindness can increase feelings of happiness and satisfaction. In short, kindness can make your life become more meaningful.