PBBM extends Acorda’s term as PNP chief until March 2024

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended the length of service of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. until next year.

Malacañang on Monday announced the President sent a letter to Acorda informing him of the deferment of the end of his term, which was initially scheduled on December 3, 2023, when he reached the 56-year-old compulsory retirement from service.

“I wish to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, your service as Chief [Police General], Philippine National Police, is hereby extended until 31 March 2024,” Marcos said in a letter addressed to Acorda.

It noted the Chief Executive made the decision after Acorda “successfully led the police force since his appointment in April this year.”

Under his leadership, PNP improved its Personnel Morale and Welfare, Community Engagement, Integrity Enhancement, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Development and Honest Law Enforcement Operations.

Acorda became the 29th PNP chief during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City on April 24, 2023.

Prior to the said promotion, he served as director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence.

He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991 and served PNP for almost 37 years.