Magsayo debuts at 130 lbs vs Mexican

FORMER World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo opens a new chapter in his career as he debuts as a super featherweight against Mexico’s Isaac Avelar in a non-title fight on Saturday in Caliornia.

The 28-year-old Magsayo decided to move up in weight after losing twice in a row at 126 lbs.

“I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing. My last three fights were all at the world class level,” said Magsayo, referring to his last bouts against Gary Russell Jr., Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa.

His fight is set at the Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach.

“A victory will bring me notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion,” he said. “So, this fight is very important in my career and I’m going to come out victorious.”

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said he fight gives Magsayo (24-2 win- loss record with 16 knockouts) a better chance to be a world title contender next year.

“This is his first fight at 130 lbs, this is the start for his road back to put himself back in title contention,” Gibbons said.

Magsayo earned his first ever world title after scoring a majority decision win over Russell Jr. in February 2022, but his reign didn’t last long.

Gibbons reminds Magsayo to give his best in this fight to recover from his previous split decision loss to Vargas in his first title defense in July last year and a unanimous decision setback to Figueroa.

“Fights like this are ‘there’s no tomorrow,’ you’ve got to win,” Gibbons said. “I think the second half if he wins this fight is going to be great. Maybe there’s going to be a title eliminator next year before a potential world title bout.”

The 26-year-old Avelar (17-6 record with 10 knockouts) is a tough fighter who is also trying to make a name for himself.