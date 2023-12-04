Karl Eldrew adds glitter to Yulos by snatching 4 golds in Bangkok

KARL ELDREW YULO is making his world champion and Olympian brother Carlos Yulo proud after he bagged four gold medals at the JRC Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Island Hall in Bangkok over the weekend.

Karl Eldrew, 15, ruled the parallel bars, vault, floor exercise and rings and also clinched silver in the all-around event and bronze in pommel horse in the competition that drew gymnasts from host Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Yulo dominated the floor exercise with 13.100 points with Singapore’s Jia Le Jovi Loh (12.400) and Asher Pua (12.000) getting silver and bronze, respectively.

He ruled the rings with 12.450 pointsm shoving JRC A’s Fuga Nomura and Loh to a share of the silver medal with similar 12.400 scores.

Yulo got gold in vault with 13.650 points while Malaysia’s Nor Adam Asha claimed silver with 12.775 and JRC A’s Sittichok Phimthong bagged bronze with 12.675.

In the parallel bars, Yulo and Singapore’s Loh tied for the gold on 13.100 scores, while Wilson Yeoh Wei Sin of Malaysia settled for the bronze with 12.200.

Yulo’s younger sister Elaiza Andreil, 14, got silver in vault.

Karl Eldrew was a silver medalist in the last Asian artistic championships junior category in Singapore last June, while sweeping six gold medals at the Palarong Pambansa last August in Marikina City.

There are four Yulo siblings and all are into gymnastics—the eldest Jorielgel, 25, has retired from competition but is now a coach at Club Gymnastica in Makati City and judge.

“They practiced their routines a lot before the competition,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines trainer coach Reylan Capellan told BusinessMirror on Monday. “Their performances will be part of the evaluation for next year’s Asian championships.”