‘Iloilo project delay caused by NGCP’

The Iloilo Grain Complex Corp. (IGCC) on Sunday said it should not be blamed for the delay in the proposed 138-kiloVolt (kV) Panay-Guimaras Interconnection Project of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

“Records will show that from the start it was NGCP that caused the delay of its own project. It did not secure the required ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission] permit, failed to make a genuine just compensation offer to IGCC, and refused to consider cheaper and more practical right-of-way alternatives,” IGCC Spokesperson Toby Tañada said in a statement.

To recall, NGCP secured an expropriation order and writ of possession from the Iloilo Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in September 2022 to build two tower sites inside IGCC’s property that will link its transmission lines to a submarine cable connecting Iloilo and Guimaras island. However, IGCC questioned the RTC’s ruling and secured a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court (SC) in April 2023 which barred NGCP from taking possession of the food company’s property.

A portion of the Supreme Court order said: “the trial court [Iloilo RTC Br 33] committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction when it issued the writ of possession without first determining whether NGCP has in fact complied with the requirements of the law for a valid exercise of its delegated power to expropriate, among them, the existence of a genuine necessity for the taking of the subject property, compliance with the required ERC approval for the project, and compliance with the requirement that the expropriation and the manner by which it is sought to be implemented is least burdensome to the landowner.”

Tañada also belied NGCP’s claims that it reached out to IGCC for settlement. He said the parties have submitted all their arguments and counter-arguments to the SC. “The highest court of the land has spoken and all parties need to respect and abide by the Supreme Court ruling,” Tañada said.

He added that IGCC has proposed a more economically viable option for the project. It proposed that NGCP’s existing 69kV line can share posts, structures and Right of Way (ROW) since it can be “underbuilt” under the proposed 138kV transmission line, he said.

Underbuilt lines are a common practice in distribution systems in the country as well as transmission systems built by NGCP’s state-owned predecessor, the National Transmission Co.

“IGCC believes that our company’s proposed route for the Project is not only technically feasible but is also more economically viable than the proposed NGCP route. Under our proposed route, the existing 69kV line can share posts/structures and Right of Way (ROW) since it can be “underbuilt” under the proposed 138kV transmission line,” Tañada said.

Underbuilt overhead transmission systems are typically resorted to when there are constraints or limitations in the ROW, which result in much lesser costs due to lesser ROW acquisition requirements and the sharing of posts or structures between two transmission or distribution lines, he explained.

Last week, NGCP said it continues to reach out to IGCC for an expeditious and amicable settlement. The company, however, hesitates to move forward with the IGCC’s proposal which involves a re-route through a residential area directly traversing five households, as opposed to the open area traversed by the project’s current route covered by the writs of possession.

Any deviation in the established route may also affect adjacent towers and cause further delay to the completion of the project, NGCP said.