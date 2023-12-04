Govt to create land inventory database for housing

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will create and maintain a land inventory database system through its new Technical Working Group (TWG).

The TWG, created through Department Order 2023-020 (series of 2023), is tasked to vet government lands that can be used for housing.

The DHSUD has tasked the TWG to lead the identification and vetting of government-owned lands for housing, human settlements and urban development.

“We’ve been discussing with some local government units and national government agencies on how we can achieve a comprehensive list of land assets we can use. This order should stimulate more activities on the ground as we aggressively implement the 4PH,” Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar explained.

The database will be maintained for the TWG by the Secretariat, the Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and the Development Bureau (ELUPDB) of the DHSUD.

It will contain and consolidate land data, maps and reports submitted by the TWG regarding the vetting of government-owned lands.

The TWG is tasked with initial processing of submitted land inventories to determine lands for validation and assessment.

It will also recommend a list of lands suitable for housing, human settlements and urban development that are subject for acquisition and development and approve policies and guidelines to support land inventory.

The TWGs consist of pool of experts on environmental, land use, urban planning and development bureau, public housing and settlement services and 4PH PMO from both the Department’s central and regional offices, according to the DHSUD.

The DHSUD added that the TWG-Central Office will be headed concurrently by the Undersecretary for Planning Henry L. Yap, while TWGs in the Regional Offices are to be headed by chiefs of their respective environmental, land use and urban planning and development division.

The department order was issued in response to Executive Order 34 that declared the “Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH)” as a flagship program of the government and mandated DHSUD to lead activities on idle land inventory.

EO 34 mandates the DHSUD to identify national and local government lands that are “suitable for housing and human settlements, including new townships and estates development, in coordination with concerned government agencies and local government units.”

