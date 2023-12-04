Go calls for vigilance amid reported rise in flu cases

As the country continues to manage a significant number of flu-like cases, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go underscored the importance of maintaining vigilance and complying with health protocols, including the voluntary use of face masks whenever possible.

In an interview on Thursday, November 30, after attending the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Malabon City, Go addressed the public’s concern about the rising cases in China and its implications for the country.

He also encouraged the voluntary use of face masks, saying, “Kung nagawa nating mag-face mask sa dalawang taon, ngayon pa na hindi naman po mandatory.”

The Department of Health (DOH) is currently not advising the implementation of border controls in response to the recent surge in respiratory illnesses reported in China. The rise in respiratory cases in Beijing, predominantly among children, has been noticeable since mid-October. Additionally, in November, there have been reports of clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in several children’s hospitals in China.

Meanwhile, Go also highlighted the government’s efforts to provide accessible health care, particularly for early disease detection.

“Nandiyan naman po ang mga Malasakit Centers, mga DOH hospitals, mga government hospitals, even private hospitals. Nandiyan din po ang inyong Super Health Center. Kaya nga po may Super Health Center para diyan na po gagawin ang mga early disease detection,” he remarked.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.