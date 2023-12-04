Experience natural joy with Pure Bliss essential oil blends

Pure Bliss Essential Oil Blends by SkinStation had its formal launch at the Elite branch in BGC on November 29, 2023. Consisting of 9 all-natural essential oil blends, the initial Pure Bliss line was developed and imported from France.

As many as 20 ingredients went into each bottle of the blends, based on research by experts and specialists in essential oils from the world’s leading supplier of natural ingredients.

Dubbed “Experience Natural Joy,” guests enjoyed a blissful and aroma-filled afternoon – unveiling each essential oil blend’s health and wellness benefits.

Pure Bliss essential oil blends are now available at all 107 SkinStation branches nationwide. Clients/customers may buy 1 (15ML) bottle for P1,500.00 or buy 3 (with a box) for only P3,500.00.

