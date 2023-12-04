Exec: Grab beefs up mobility supply

SUPER app Grab said it can serve its passengers better this Christmas season—even as demand is expected to rise by as much as 45 percent—as it has beefed up its mobility supply by 40 percent.

According to Grab Philippines COO Ronald Roda, Grab has increased the number of its driver-partners to close to 30,000 in 2023, as the regulator opened new slots for transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

To recall, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened 24,500 slots throughout the year, once in January, another in April, and the last one was in August.

“All of that net amounts to us having 40 plus percent higher supply this year versus a year ago. We were able to replenish the supply this year,” Roda said in a press briefing.

Grab recently onboarded 4,000 new driver-partners during its latest partner onboarding initiatives. Applications for certificates of public convenience (CPCs) are required to be heard by the regulatory body.

With the increased supply, Roda said is “optimistic” that it can “do better” this holiday season versus 2022.

“This year, we are optimistic that we will deliver a better experience for our passengers.”

Admittedly, he said, December is a “challenging season,” as demand spikes by 20 percent, coupled with the traffic congestion.

He noted that the 20-percent increase in demand is only applicable to the first week of December. By the second and third week, demand is expected to further surge to as much as 45 percent. Hence, Roda said Grab is implementing a holiday rush plan to complement the supply hike.

“The experience of our passengers, consumers, and partners on Grab is our utmost priority,” he said, adding that Grab leverages its data, platform, and technology to understand and foresee the challenges faced by stakeholders.

Already, Grab has activated a suite of mobility solutions that optimize the utilization of its current GrabCar fleet.

These include beefing up GrabShare, GrabAirport, and the introduction of Multi-Taxi Type (MTT) booking. GrabShare is a carpooling service that matches passengers headed in the same direction to share a singular vehicle.

Meanwhile, GrabAirport is a service with a dedicated fleet of GrabCar for airport pick-ups and drop-offs.

Lastly, MTT enables passengers to search for vehicle allocation from a range of Grab’s mobility options such as GrabCar Four-Seater, GrabCar Six-Seater, and GrabTaxi.

Roda noted the motorcycle taxi Move It is also “well-positioned to help address the demand of holiday commuters for safe, efficient, and honest transportation.”

Move It General Manger Wayne Jacinto said the services of the two-wheel transport company can “complement” Grab and take on the spillover demand.

“This holiday season, our commuters can rely on Tropang Move It for safe, convenient, and cost-effective rides. As a strategic partner of Grab, also deep-seated in our DNA is customer-centricity, pushing us to always deliver on our promise of honest and dependable transportation for every passenger.”