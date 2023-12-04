DLSU welcomes the Yuletide season with Animo Christmas! 2023 

De La Salle University ushered in the Yuletide season with Animo Christmas! 2023, a series of activities centered on the theme “Pagmamahalan, Handog sa Kapaskuhan.”

DLSU’s celebrations kicked-off with a Holy Mass at the Henry Sy, Sr. Hall Grounds at 4:00 pm, followed by a program and lighting of the Animo Christmas! Tree adorned with colorful parols. Members of the community can enter the 16-meter tall tree and have their photos taken inside.

For the first time, an animatronic Belen display is featured beside the giant Christmas tree.

The iconic St. La Salle Hall became the backdrop of a light and sound show. The award-winning De La Salle University Chorale and other culture and arts groups also performed during the opening night.

In his message to the Lasallian community, DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC expressed appreciation for the Lasallian community, noting how members celebrate the season: “with thanksgiving for the community that we have built, the accomplishments we have achieved, and the support that we all share with one another.”

In conjunction with the celebrations, a Christmas bazaar is also being held where proceeds will be given to the beneficiaries of the University Student Government.