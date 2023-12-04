BARMM chief minister asks key officials to vacate posts

DAVAO CITY – The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has ordered all his ministers and heads of offices to tender their “unqualified” courtesy resignations by Wednesday, supposedly to give him the freedom to reorganize his administration.

The move came amidst an investigation of the bomb attack on a Catholic mass in a Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi City last Sunday morning.

The Memorandum Circular No. 189 was addressed to all ministers and heads of offices of the BARMM.

“In order to give a free hand to the Chief Minister to reorganize his Cabinet and to further improve service delivery in the [BARMM], all appointed or designated Ministers and Heads of Offices of the Bangsamoro government are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations,” the circular said.

It directed them to hand over their resignation not later than December 5.

It added that the subject officials should still report for work and perform their usual duties and functions until their resignations were acted upon so that government services would continue

Ebrahim warned them to heed the directive otherwise he would “exercise the widest latitude of discretion in issuing new appointments or designations”.

The Bureau of Public Information told BusinessMIrror it has no information on the circumstances and reason for such a memorandum, nor was it privy to any indication that Ebrahim may have been dissatisfied with the performance of his key officials.

The circular was dated December 1 however, and could not be immediately linked to the bombing although Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim visited the MSU campus on Monday, along with Armed Forces Chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

The memorandum was posted in the official website of the BARMM.