Amit, Duremdes PSA Forum guests

TWO-time world 10-ball champion Rubilen Amit graces the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday to talk about the pool tournament named after her at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Conference Hall.

The multi-titled pool champion will discuss Season 2 Leg 3 of the Amit Cup together with co-founder Ren De Vera and Intermediate winner Shane Lui Mongcal.

Also guesting in the 10:30 a.m. session is Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes along with newly-crowned national champion Pampanga Lanterns.

The public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.