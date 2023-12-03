Spotlight on future of sports in ‘Siklab’

THE spotlight focuses on the future of Philippine sports in the Third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Monday night at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Taguig City.

A total of 58 young athletes from 33 sports will share the stage as the awards organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group returns from a pandemic hiatus.

Leading the awardees are tennis star Alex Eala, World Combat Games champion Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos, Asian juniors silver medalist gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa, along with 18 others.

They will receive the Go for Gold Siklab Young Heroes awards along with SEA Games silver medalist Gennah Malapit of athletics, boxer Ronel Suyom, golfer Rianne Malixi, gymnasts Charlie Manzano and Breanna Labadan, jiu-jitsu’s Santino Luzuriaga and Bianca Bustamante of motorsports.

Asian pole vault king Ernest John “EJ” Obiena is the hands down winner of the “Sports Idol” award in the ceremony for the finest Filipino junior athletes 18 years old and younger.

The Siklab Awards will also present a special citation to the Youth Football League and the Davao Aguilas Football Club, which is supported by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde.

Additionally, the Para Youth Star award will be given to Asean Para Games double gold medalist Ariel Alegarbes.

Sports patron Senator Bong Go will also be recognized with the Godfather Award in the event backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, JC, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee, Blue Hydra, Giligan’s and QC Third District Councilor Dok G Lumbad with Market! Market! and Ayala Malls as venue partners.

Meanwhile, receiving the Burlington Super Kids Award are world champions Joseph Anthony Godbout of modern pentathlon, pitcher Erica Arnaiz of softball, muay’s Jan Brix Ramiscal and Asian championships bronze medalist Jasmine Althea Ramilo of gymnastics, as well as wrestling’s Lucho Aguilar, Trisha Mae Del Rosario of obstacle sports and karate’s Sebastian Niel Mañalac.

“Rising Stars” awards will likewise be handed out to Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Mark Jay Bacojo of chess, jiu-iitsu’s Aielle Aguilar, Princess Reuma, Yanna Marte, skateboarding’s Mazel Alegado and fencer Jodie Danielle Tan.

This is Siklab’s third edition after 2018 and 2019.