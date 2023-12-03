Science chief: Nuclear tech will revolutionize plastic waste recycling

“Our planet is facing a historic disaster—the epidemic of plastic waste—and the Philippines is at the forefront.”

Science Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. said this, highlighting the situation that Filipinos are top consumers of single-use plastics.

The Philippines ranks as the third biggest polluter in the world, generating 2.7 million metric tons of plastic waste per year, according to a report by Ocean Conservancy and McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.

An average Filipino, meanwhile, uses 591 pieces of sachets, 174 shopping bags and 163 sando bags every year, as noted by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

Many solutions have been proposed to address this major problem, but a “cleaner and more sustainable” option promises to become one.

Simply uttering “nuke/s” often evokes a sense of awe and fear, but it will change soon because nuclear technology will “revolutionize” plastic waste recycling, Solidum declared at the National Stakeholders Meeting on Plastic Recycling Through Radiation Technology on November 6.

The event was attended by officials of Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies, and stakeholders.

Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla of the DOST’s Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (DOST-PNRI) explained that since ordinary Filipinos cannot afford to buy in bulk, commercial companies strategized to sell in sachets.

“It’s a marketing technique imposed on us by economic conditions,” he stated.

Arcilla added: “When people talk about nukes, many times, the first that comes to their minds are bombs. Here’s an example [of how] nuclear can address a very important problem in our society.”

Nutec Plastics

At a global scale, IAEA Deputy Director General Dr. Hua Liu highlighted Nutec Plastics, a flagship initiative of IAEA that brings together countries and partners to address the global challenge of plastic pollution through nuclear technology.

With almost 80 IAEA member states participating in its activities, the Philippines is among the four pilot countries in Asia and the Pacific.

“Irradiation can be used to treat existing plastics and to render them fit for reuse—extending current recycling potential and enabling a wider and higher-value reuse,” Liu explained.

Dr. Celina Horak, IAEA’s head of Radiochemistry and Radiation Technology Section, emphasized that the Philippines’ project in reutilizing and recycling polymeric waste through radiation modification for the production of construction materials, such as tiles and bricks, has achieved Technical Readiness Level 3 (TRL 3) in 2023.

It is in progress toward TRL 4 by the first quarter of 2024, Horak added, which means that from research to proof of concept, it will progress from experimental pilot at the lab scale to industrial pilot.

Philippines’ PREx

Meanwhile, PNRI has signed a memorandum of agreement with the DOST-Industrial Technological Development Institute and industrial partner Envirotech Waste Recycling Inc. for the Post-radiation Reactive Extrusion (PREx) that uses nuclear and radiation technologies for environmental and industrial development.

PREx Head Dr. Jordan Madrid expounded on the irradiation technology it uses: “Ionizing radiation, like gamma and electron beam radiation, has this capability of altering the structure and properties of bulk materials in various forms and states,” enabling its different components to blend better.

“This could be done with little to no additional chemical reactants and at moderate conditions,” he stated.

Radiation processing, unlike chemical processing, uses little to no chemicals. It can also process in the “as-received” condition, optimized for various types of plastics, and is a more efficient modification of natural fibers for reinforcement, according to DOST-PNRI.

A new product that is stronger, more dense, and with enhanced properties can be the result of the yechnology, the PNRI added.

An example is the “eco-friendly tiles” made of 100 percent recycled mixed plastic waste produced through PREx, shown by Solidum on the sidelines.

Adaptation woes

However, promising technologies also come with challenges; in the Philippines, it is technology adaptation. With 99 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) comprising the business establishments in the country, they cannot afford this technology, unlike private companies which have their own research and development.

For MSMEs to adapt this technology, Commissioner Crispian Lao of the National Solid Waste Management Commission said there is a need “to compete in terms of pricing.”

He said the “real challenge” is to use the technology and see how it can be applied while maintaining the cost structures or expenses that a business incurs since, he said, that if product costs are increased, the market will suffer.

“It is important to look into that at the early stage of the development of the project,” he advised.

Solidum, meanwhile, said private companies can benefit from irradiation technology because operation costs will be lower in terms of recycling plastics.

With the concerns surrounding this technology, Solidum gave the assurance that it will be “built on rigorous research, stringent measures, and open communication.”