Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso set as ‘principal patroness’ of Parañaque

The bishop of Parañaque declared on Wednesday that the Blessed Virgin Mary, with the title of Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso (Our Lady of the Good Event), as the “principal patroness” of the diocese.

Bishop Jesse Mercado said they took note of the faithful’s long-standing devotion to Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso over the last 400 years, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News reported.

“With her maternal protection, the clergy, religious and laity of the diocese have grown in faith and trust in God’s presence, and are increased daily by the Church’s sacraments,” Mercado said in the decree that was signed on November 29.

The decree was announced during a Mass at St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Parañaque City, where the revered image of the patroness is enthroned.

The love for Our Lady led to the canonical coronation of her image in 2000, the bishop added.

The wooden image of Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso was brought to the Philippines by Spanish Augustinian missionaries and was placed at the Parañaque Cathedral in 1625.

The statue soon became a beacon of hope and faith for many, as stories of miracles attributed to the Blessed Mother’s intercession began to spread, said CBCP News.

The diocese has been actively promoting the devotion to Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso.

