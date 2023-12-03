Whatever the business and the situation, building genuine connections is a must, in a world marked by uncertainty, pressure, and a rapidly evolving industry.

Singaporean singer-songwriter and actor Benjamin Kheng recently told SoundStrip that amidst his success in acting, hosting, and writing which he takes specifically in music – lies in the camaraderie of friendship, creating moments that resonate beyond charts and numbers.

“Not so much like chasing numbers or whatever but it’s the moment where you are with friends and you’re like this stuff is on fire,” Benjamin told SoundStrip.

He grew up in an environment where his parents always played music and instruments, saying “I was so fortunate to be in a [this] family” and he always loves to recreate the feeling of being with good friends like jamming in a karaoke which is what this music about him is.

Unlike some modern writers, Kheng revealed his creative process in a more old-school approach, “I have a whole notes list of lyrical ideas,” before integrating melodies.

This method allows him to create a meaningful connection between lyrics and melody, emphasizing the importance of starting with a solid idea.

Throughout his career, he has gained extensive experience and exposure to acting and hosting, however, Benjamin shares that he often struggles to balance his career from acting to music, “I struggle, I go through phases.”

Benjamin reflects as he shares his recent immersion in acting, particularly in a boxing series with intricate choreography. Emphasizing the need to observe and time actions to effectively deliver choreography, he draws parallels between this process and the dynamics of a scene or conversation.

He stresses the importance of listening and reacting, likening it to the essence of music, writing, or collaborating in a band.

“You need to be present and you need to serve the story and to listen,” Kheng remarked, highlighting the power of creating meaningful moments through active engagement and thoughtful responses.

From pop sensation to musical maverick

In 2012, beginning his musical journey, he started as a member of the pop band The Sam Willows. However, by 2019, he ventured into a solo career, unveiling numerous singles and an EP. Notable releases include “Wicked” (2019), “Find Me” (2020), a reflection on self-discovery post-breakup, “Lovers Forever” (2020), and “A Sea That Never Stops” (2020), marking his debut EP comprising six tracks, among other compositions.

Yet, Benjamin admitted that his “music style is a bit too confusing,” influenced by a diverse background including musical theater, boy bands, and a phase of metal.

“I want very musical theater moments. I just want everything into one record and I enjoyed it,” he enthused.

Last July 2023, together with Filipino-Australian singer, songwriter, and actor James Reid they collaborated and released “Rock Bottom Blues,” which explores the emotions of being in a toxic relationship and feeling stuck at rock bottom.

“James Reed is a great human being. Very genuine, very kind, very talented,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin recalled a prior meeting with James at a party, where they engaged in casual conversation about shared interests like hiking. At that time, Benjamin had already completed the song in question.

“It wasn’t really a song that I thought he would want to do, because it’s not really R&B, it’s a bit different,” he underscored, yet he decided to approach James about collaborating on the track.

To Benjamin’s surprise, James agreed to join in the project.

Bridging authenticity and advocacy in music

Beyond his music journey, he also became an advocate for youth and social causes, and when Soundstrip asked about this experience of overcoming depression and anxiety, Benjamin emphasized the importance of honesty.

He believes that instead of offering solutions, he can share his struggles authentically, and through his music and influence, he aims to raise awareness and support for these issues, encouraging openness and connection.

Acknowledging the power of realness to allow people to relate, and share moments and in a culture that often promotes distance, he believes in the strength of opening up.

“I think as an artist that it is your responsibility to be honest with people,” adding to be sincere and create to invite others into their world, even within the context of a pop song.

New single: “Shared Trauma” ft. Keenan Te

Recently, the versatile Singaporean singer has unveiled his long-awaited debut single, “Shared Trauma,” featuring Australian artist Keenan Te, as part of ‘GLOOMY BOOGIE Vol. 2.’

“Shared Trauma” by Benjamin Kheng featuring Keenan Te

This track marks the initiation of the final phase of Benjamin’s two-part album series, with Vol. 1 introduced in August earlier this year.

Co-written by Benjamin and Keenan, the song was brought to life by Los Angeles-based emerging producer Rence, with mixing and mastering handled by two-time Grammy-nominated engineer Joe Grasso from New York City.

The release is complemented by a music video directed by frequent collaborator Barnabas Chua, set in a retro living room and maintaining a playful tone despite the song’s weighty subject matter.

Benjamin explains that “Shared Trauma” draws inspiration from the profound emotional connections formed among individuals who have shared similar traumatic experiences, emphasizing the poetic exploration of mutual descent and the paradoxical theme of finding new love through old wounds.

“I’m no licensed therapist, but as someone who started a relationship with good ol’ trauma bonding, I’d say please don’t do that,” saying that “it’s much better as a song, though.”

While Benjamin’s collaborator, Kennan expressed in a statement his enthusiasm for the project, “Absolutely love working with Ben, not only is he a good friend but a great artist which makes working together so easy.” He described the song as exceptionally enjoyable and expressed immense pride in their collaborative project.

Fearless creativity

While navigating various circumstances, Benjamin has learned and encouraged youth and aspiring musicians not to fear making mistakes.

“I feel like a lot of young musicians these days are so image-conscious, because of social media that they have to look a certain way and adhere to a certain branding,” Benjamin told SoundStrip that having a defined brand is helpful.

He shares his own experience of living multiple public lives in the past decade, acknowledging that not all phases were enjoyable. However, he values the growth that resulted from learning and evolving through those mistakes.

“I’ve grown from my mistakes and I’m very happy with the current version of me and it was because I was allowed to make mistakes and I think you actually can. You should just try things because life is short. Just try,” Benjamin concluded, encouraging aspiring musicians to embrace the learning process.