Mali, most loved but world’s loneliest elephant

‘Rest in peace, Mali!” cried a netizen, who posted on his website a photo of himself when he was a lot younger with the huge land mammal behind him.

Vishwa Ma’ali, popularly known as Mali, breathed her last on her lonesome at Manila Zoo at 3:45 p.m. on November 28. Necropsy revealed she had cancer and congestive heart failure.

Mali’s death came as a sad news to many Filipinos, whose fond memories as a child included visiting the only zoo in the country that had one of the biggest land mammal on earth as a resident.

For many, Mali was just an ordinary caged animal for their amusement, without feeling sorry for the poor creature who should have been roaming free in the wild with other elephants.

Yet, for more than four decades, this elephant was the most revered animal at Manila Zoo.

Indifference, greed

The animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), likewise grieved Mali’s death.

“Because of indifference and greed, Mali died the same way she had lived for nearly 50 years—alone in a barren concrete pen,” PETA said.

PETA, cultural and political leaders, world-renowned elephant experts and people from around the world all pleaded for her release to a sanctuary, where she could have enjoyed the company of other elephants.

“Instead, the Manila Zoo and the city of Manila sentenced Mali to decades of solitary confinement—torture for female elephants, who, in nature, spend their lives among their mothers and sisters, protecting one another and raising each other’s calves—and now she has lost any chance of happiness,” PETA told the BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview on November 29, a day after Mali’s death.

“Despite PETA’s repeated warnings, zoo and city officials ignored Mali’s clearly painful foot problems, the leading cause of death in captive elephants. And if they [foot problems] caused her death, too, every person who denied her veterinary care and blocked her transfer to a sanctuary should be held accountable,” the group pointed out.

Many have supported PETA’s campaign to have the elephant freed from its cage at Manila Zoo.

They included the English primatologist and anthropologist Dame Dr. Jane Goodall and Sir Paul McCartney, Filipino celebrities and thousands of schoolchildren.

It urged people “to stay away from any business that puts animals on display.”

Local tourist spot

This reporter’s family members and friends, who would come to visit the zoo, would make it a point to see the elephant. For them, the zoo would be an amazing place to visit in Manila, with Mali as the center of attraction.

They would be waiting for hours just to have a perfect photo with their old film cameras back then when smartphones hadn’t existed yet—for even just one photo with this huge, gentle mammal at the background.

Indeed, Mali who was sent to the Philippines in 1977 as a gift by Sri Lanka was loved by many Filipinos more than any other animals in Manila Zoo.

Educational tours

Zoo operators argue that their facilities are helpful as outdoor classrooms for school children.

Indeed, Manila Zoo and other similar venues are allowed to operate in the Philippines for the purpose of educating the public about animal wildlife.

A tour of Manila Zoo, for instance, have been helping young students identify wild animals, how they look like, their feeding habits, and a lot more.

In a way, people have become aware of the plight of these animals in the wild.

‘Shut the zoo down’

With Mali’s death, PETA expressed outrage and demanded to shut down the animal facility.

“The Manila Zoo must be shut down. Because of Manila Zoo’s greed, Mali died the same way she had lived for nearly 50 years—alone in a barren concrete pen,” PETA told the BusinessMirror.

Another reason to close down the facility, the group pointed out, was the plan “to import an elephant to replace Mali.”

Wild animal trade to blame

PETA, meanwhile, blamed the illegal wild animal trade as “deadly for animals caged and animals we don’t see.”

“For every animal who makes it to the cage, countless others die along the way the illegal wildlife trading,” it said.

Governments can combat the issue of wild animals ending up in cages, the group explained, “by enforcing strict regulations on the importation of exotic animals, considering outright bans on certain species, collaborating internationally to establish standard regulations, promoting conservation efforts in natural habitats, and implementing educational programs to raise public awareness about the ethical and environmental consequences of the wild animal trade.”

Zoos are not helping

Asked whether zoos that cage animals for amusement are helping protect and conserve endangered species, PETA said clearly that it is not.

“Most animals confined in zoos are not endangered, nor are they being prepared for release into natural habitats,” the group pointed out.

“In fact, it is nearly impossible to release captive-bred animals, including threatened species like elephants, polar bears, gorillas, tigers and chimpanzees into the wild,” it added.

Moreover, PETA said that zoos are not breeding animals with the intent of replenishing threatened populations.

“Babies [of animals] bring visitors through the gates, and captive breeding gives the public a false sense of security about a species’ survival. But that belief undermines support for and diverts resources from in-situ [in original place] conservation efforts,” PETA further explained.

Most abused animal

Besides being captured in the wild to being caged in zoos, elephants are among the most abused land mammals on earth.

Some elephants are trained to do hard labor in the wild. They are used to haul huge logs and timber, and other forest products—while others end up as “performers” in the circus.

During their training, they experience the most abusive acts of torture by their owners or trainers. Such animal abuses are well documented that compelled animal rights groups to demand banning the practice, to which some governments in Southeast Asia heeded.

Endangered, hunted to extinction

There are currently three living species of elephants known on record—the African bush, the African forest and the Asian, which is Mali’s kind. They are the only surviving members of the Elephantidae family and the order Proboscidea.

In the wild, elephants are among the most hunted animals, and are being driven to the brink of extinction owing to the illegal trade of their distinctive features—their tusks, the most sought-after parts of elephants with ivory being highly in demand in the black market.

Elephants are scattered throughout sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. They are found in different habitats, including savannahs, forests, deserts, and marshes. They feed on plants and live near bodies of water.

Scientists believe that elephants are among keystone species due to their impact on their environment. Keystone species physically modify or maintain an ecosystem

As elephants live in family groups it is no wonder that caged, lonesome elephants like Mali can be considered the loneliest on the planet.

Image credits: Wolfgang Hägele/Wikipedia CC BY-SA 4.0





