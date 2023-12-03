Drone, ground-based radar to detect road infrastructure defects, drivers’ behavior

ILOILO CITY—A combination of drone-carried and ground-based technologies attempt to correct the defects in the country’s road design and infrastructure as well as look into the behavior of drivers while driving trucks and other public utility vehicles.

The technologies developed by the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) are undergoing final touches or improvement but their initial tests in a Quezon City avenue already proved the reliability of the data collected, said TIP-Quezon City Researcher Ryan Christopher Pinca.

The inventions were put on display during the seventh National Technology Business Incubator Summit held here on November 21 and 22.

Pinca told the BusinessMirror last week that TIP’s Road Infrastructure Design Evaluation and Reporting System (Riders) consists of an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, and a portable wheeled cart with installed information and communication technology (ICT) gadgets to read, measure and compute the highway grids.

A TIP brochure describes the Riders as a “combined ICT solution that gathers and records road-quality data using an Internet of Things [IOT]-enabled ground penetrating radar [GPR] device, and gathers and records road infrastructure design data using unmanned aerial system.”

The drone was used on a test run in October along Commonwealth Avenue, one of the accident-prone highways in the national capital. The data would be used to determine the location and design of a proposed park in the area.

The ground-based wheeled board manually pushed along the road would complement the drone-collected video data with the data of the underground feature of the highway collected through the GPR.

The data collected would be sent via the Internet to a web-based application with the algorithm to read and measure the data “and see if the highway measurements, such as the road width and lane markings, match those of the standard of the Department of Public Works and Highways.”

The two gadgets are undergoing improvement, such as its size and portability, Pinca said.

Meanwhile, the TIP is also developing two other applications that both monitor and collect data on the behavior of a driver while driving a truck, bus or jeepney.

The Driver.ph and the Pasada have a gadget that resembles a car audio equalizer. It is installed near the driver’s seat, has a camera focused on the driver and collects real time data.

The TIP brochure said the Driver.ph “is an integrated ICT solution that utilizes [IOT], artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to monitor and assess the driving behavior of drivers.”

This application “employs gamified assessments to evaluate the technical driving skills and knowledge of drivers, with a focus on vehicle roadworthiness and safe driving practices.”

The Pasada has almost similar feature, and is installed in public utility buses and jeepneys.

“For example, we might see here how a driver decides when approaching an intersection. We might also see here the speed of the vehicle while approaching a red light traffic sign,” Pinca explained.

The Driver.ph and Pasada would be useful for traffic enforcers and government agencies like the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and local government offices with mandates on transport and traffic, he added.

The TIP has already developed eight prototypes and final touches weer also being applied to the gadget.

Image credits: TIP, TIP





