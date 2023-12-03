Antipolo Cathedral to become an ‘international shrine’ in January 2024

The Antipolo Cathedral, or the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, will be declared as an “international shrine” on January 26 next year, the Diocese of Antipolo announced on Wednesday.

It will be the very first international shrine in the Philippines, the third in Asia, and the 11th worldwide, according to CBCP News.

“The significant event will be part of the assembly of the CBCP [Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines],” the diocese posted on Facebook.

In March, Pope Francis had approved the petition to declare the Antipolo Church an international shrine through the Dicastery of Evangelization.

According to the diocese, the declaration “marks a new chapter in our history and in our country as Pueblo Amante de Maria.”

“This recognition serves not only as a testament to the enduring faith of the Filipino people but also as a beacon of hope and peace for pilgrims from around the world,” the diocese said.

The diocese added: “The journey that began almost four centuries ago continues to inspire and guide, solidifying the Antipolo Church’s place as a sacred and internationally revered site dedicated to Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.”

A Mass led by Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown will preside for the declaration. Several bishops are expected to join the celebration on the eve of the 127th plenary assembly of the CBCP in Manila.

Image credits: Antipolo Cathedral/Facebook





