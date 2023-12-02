The Samsung Z Flip 5 is an outstanding foldable

I reviewed the Samsung Z Flip 5 for nearly a month and I was so sad to return it. Even to this day, I miss it. Samsung’s flip-style foldable now has a much larger cover screen and it makes all the difference.

This wasn’t the first time for me to use a Samsung Flip phone but overall, I can say that the Flip 5 is more durable, its cover screen widgets are more useful, and its camera system is better overall.

The bigger, improved cover screen on the Flip 5 makes it possible to look at notifications, take a picture, and even respond to a text without having to open your phone. This is one of my favorite things about the Z Flip 5. The size of the front screen is 3.4 inches, which is way larger than the 1.9-inch display Samsung used before.

The built-in Samsung-made widgets specifically for the Flex Screen include favorite contacts / recent contacts; Samsung Wallet with your credit cards, boarding passes, and more; Weather; Clock with alarms and timers; voice recorder; Stocks; system settings like sound, brightness, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more; and Daily Steps.

Aside from the larger screen, one of the changes in the Z Flip 5’s design is that it can now close with zero gap. This is thanks to a reworked hinge done teardrop style, which is also present in the new Fold phone.

The Flip 5 is also slightly slimmer than its predecessor. Samsung said the crease in the middle of the main screen is smaller now. Truthfully, this difference is not noticeable to me. But the crease was never an issue for me even in the past.

Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the front and back, and Armor Aluminum for the frame of the phone. It also has flat sides.

The Z Flip 5 also has a IPX8 water-resistance rating. The “X” means the phone is not dust-proof, so you need extra protection in dusty environments as dust is one of the things that is dangerous to a foldable.

There are very few things that I don’t like about the Z Flip 5 and one of these is its being slippery. Without a case, the phone can slip from a table to the floor. On the upside, the Z Flip 5 (and basically all Samsung phones) is very sturdy so this shouldn’t be an issue.

The main display measures 6.7 inches. The colors are very pleasing and the display is bright enough for outdoor use.

When closed, the Z Flip 5 measures 3.4 x 2.8 x 0.6 inches (HWD), which means it’s taller but thinner than the Z Flip 4 (3.3 x 2.8 x 0.7 inches).

For biometrics, you have the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Having owned an older version of the Z Flip 5, I can say the camera has improved with color processing and the sharpness of the image. Samsung has also improved the digital zoom. It’s not at par with the Samsung S23 Ultra but it’s good enough. With 4K videos, I also noticed improved stabilization. This is important to me because I watch a lot of concerts and take lots of videos. Samsung doubling the storage capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to 256GB is also something I appreciate.

The Z Flip 5 has three cameras. The external display has a camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor that boasts a 123-degree field of view and a 12MP wide-angle shooter with optical image stabilization and a narrower field of view. The rear cameras capture video up to 4K resolution at 60fps while the inner screen’s camera has a 10MP sensor and can capture video up to 4K resolution at 30fps. The main shooter has a 50MP sensor and adds a 10MP telephoto camera to the mix.

The Z Flip 5 is officially the first flip phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip so the performance is snappy and way improved from the previous generation’s. The Flip 5 ships with Android 13 and should be good four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It runs Samsung’s One UI 5.1, it’s good for gaming, at least for “Call of Duty.”

The handset includes Wi-Fi 6 SE and Bluetooth 5.3 radios, which are upgrades over the older model. It also supports mmWave and sub-6 5G including C-band spectrum. The Z Flip 5 has both one nano SIM and eSIM.

It has a 3,700mAh battery, which retains the capacity and the 25W wired charging speed found in its predecessor. But somehow, the battery power of the Z Flip 5 is better than its predecessor’s.

Overall, the Z Flip 5 is a phone with outstanding features. It gave me bragging rights with its ability to take hands-free selfies or group-fies. It is powerful and has decent battery life. The camera is decent, making the Z Flip 5 ideal for life’s adventures.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





