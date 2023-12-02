Students’ thesis explores media framing, red-tagging

YOUNG Filipino artists explored concepts of media framing and red-tagging into a digital documentary series and educational magazine aimed at combating disinformation.

Their thesis entitled “Framing Red” features an informative web site to educate viewers on news portrayal created by Miguel Dacillo, Willem Dimas, and Coleen Lugtu who are homegrown talents from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde-School of New Media Arts’ Multimedia Arts program.

Dacillo shared that their project intends to tackle ways media organizations deliver news reports which accuse individuals of being left-leaning or communists.

“It’s a delicate subject. We want to start the conversation on how they use this topic for their audiences by conducting thorough research and analysis,” he said.

Lugtu, on the other hand, underscored that misinformation has been rampant over the past few years in the Philippines. She pointed out that among its many forms is “red-baiting,” considered as the leading cause of unnecessary violence and effective human rights violation.

“The goal of this output was to inform Filipinos on these dangers,” Dimas said, as he added that everyone is prone to disinformation, and explored “steps we must take in the field of journalism to combat these scenarios.”

Framing Red is made up of the videos “Inside the Newsroom,” plus the explanatory journal “BYLINE: The Journalistic Elements in Red-tagging Coverage.”

“Inside…” provides glimpses of the story coverage, production process, and the current state of the Philippine press. It also features interviews with professionals from various broadsheets, online platforms, and radio outlets.

Among these personalities are Deputy Director Luis Teodoro of Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, as well as Managing Director Jen Aquino of Probe Productions.

The video includes interviews with news and desk editors Lourdes Escaros of 558 RMN News, Paterno Esmaquel II of Rappler, and DJ Yap of Philippine Daily Inquirer. Senior News Correspondent Anjo Alimario of CNN Philippines as well as Vera Files researchers Blanch Ancla and Enrico Berdos completed the roster.

On the other hand, “BYLINE…” contains topics on essential elements of the “fourth estate,” agenda-setting, and news writing.

The creators highlighted that the journalists’ wealth of expertise and knowledge served as the cornerstone of their idea: “Their experience and strategies, which include constant fact-checking and critical analysis, have been enlightening, and [indicate] the importance of these practices in today’s digital age,” Dacillo said.

With persistent challenges posed by false information, Lugtu noted that it becomes more crucial for reporters, activists, and ordinary citizens to fight these issues and demand accountability from the responsible stakeholders.

“This resourceful web page has been a wellspring of inspiration and [instilled] in me an enduring dedication to champion press freedom, and the public’s right to access information,” she recounted.

Framing Red was named “Best Thesis for the Second Term of the Academic Year 2022 to 2023.” For more details, visit https://framingred.000webhostapp.com/ and on Facebook: Flaming Red.