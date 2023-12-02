Some 42,000 indigent senior citizens in Antique receive benefits–DSWD

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique—The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has completed the release of the benefits for 41,956 indigent senior citizens including centenarians in Antique for this year.

DSWD Regional Office 6 Protective Services Division chief Katherine Joy Lamprea said in an interview on Thursday that 29 centenarians received P100,000 each, while 41,927 indigent seniors availed themselves of the P6,000 annual pension.

“In the province of Antique, the DSWD was able to complete the payout to the centenarians and indigent seniors on October 27,” she said.

The benefit for the indigent senior citizens is released twice a year; for the first semester, DSWD completed the payout in April and October for the second semester at P3,000 each elderly per distribution.

Meantime, Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarian Act of 2016, honors and grants privileges and benefits to Filipinos reaching the age of 100.

In a media forum here on Wednesday, Lamprea urged local government units (LGUs) to have a similar program to assist their senior citizens.

“We are urging the LGUs to replicate this program because they have the power and authority to fund the benefits for our elderly,” she said.

If the LGUs could only provide P200 per indigent senior citizen per month, she said it could already help them buy food and other basic needs.

In Antique, the amended Provincial Ordinance Number 144 or the “Elderly Welfare and Development Code of the Province of Antique,” provides a yearly social pension for 85-89 years old in the amount of P2,000, 90-94 years old with P3,000, 95-99 years old with P5,000 and 100 years old and above with P30,000. PNA

Image credits: Office of Vice Governor Denosta





