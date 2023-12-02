Shoppertainment draws more Pinoys to shop on TikTok this Christmas season—study

AS the yuletide draws near, TikTok’s commissioned study on consumer behavior during Mega Sales shows that 99 percent of TikTokers look forward to ticking off their Christmas gift lists and buying for their family, friends, and themselves.

“Our family-centric culture of coming together and giving gifts makes Christmas a meaningful time for Pinoys. TikTok complements this by providing not only authentic and entertaining content but also avenues of discovery, exploration and exciting shopping experiences,” Life Dawn Cervero, vertical head for food and beverage in the Philippines at TikTok, said during their media briefing in Makati on November 21.

For her, Shoppertainment, a content-driven commerce approach that entertains and educates while integrating content and community to create immersive shopping experiences, has become a “game-changer” this holiday season.

Conducted by Toluna, the research shows that 94 percent of Filipinos plan to spend more time on this channel for short-form mobile videos this year, 70 percent looking for Christmas inspiration, 63 percent wanting to see how it’s celebrated worldwide, and 56 percent liking to stay connected with family and friends. Proof of this is TikTok’s For You Page, which hastens product discovery and purchase, with top hashtags such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt garnering 60 billion views; #holiday, 30.5 billion views; #GiftIdeas, 15.8 billion views; #BudolFinds, 5.4 billion views; and #giftwrapping, 2.2 billion views across the globe.

As an indicator that TikTok is an effective platform for brands and marketers to convert netizens into shoppers, 97 percent of its users who first saw ads on it were moved to buy during the Mega Sales season. Among them, 61 percent cite reviews and testimonials by other users as among the entertaining contents that mostly made them to Add to Cart, while one in two are lured by limited-time offers.

Item-wise, the top product categories for Filipinos are beauty and fashion, consumer electronics, and food and beverage (F&B). In the beauty and fashion space, TikTok is the go-to platform for 88 percent of consumers searching for fashion and beauty inspiration during the holiday season, while 62 percent buy fashion-related products and 51 percent purchase beauty items after seeing content here. Almost half or 46 percent plan to splurge on beauty and skin-care products, with 48 percent on fashion and accessories. The #beautyph and #TikTokFashion hashtags alone have gained 1.6 billion and 73.2 billion views, respectively, on this channel.

Since most people would want to upgrade on things like gadgets, three out of five users intend to buy electronics this season, with 71 percent saying these are for themselves. Given that Noche Buena and Media Noche are the much-awaited feasts during the eves of Christmas and New Year, TikTok is also the place to find F&B inspiration for reunions with loved ones, per the 53 percent of those who use this platform to get recipes, 82 percent who say they went on to try a recipe or a hack they saw on it during this festive season, with #tiktokfood generating over 140 billion views.

Now that Mega Sales are on at TikTok, businesses of all sizes are encouraged to leverage on Shoppertainment to connect with millions of active users celebrating with the community during Christmas and New Year.

“When our users see content on the platform, there is a big opportunity for that product discovery to become purchase and, eventually, a relationship between a user and a brand,” Cervero said.