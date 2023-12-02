Manila residents, senior citizens to get Christmas gift packs starting Dec. 1

MANILA—The city government of Manila will start the distribution of Christmas gift packs to its residents next week.

In a statement on Friday, Mayor Honey Lacuna said the distribution of gift boxes for some 695,000 families in the city would run from December 1 to 12.

Lacuna assured all families will be covered, regardless of their economic status.

Manila Department of Social Welfare chief Ma. Asuncion Fugoso said each box contains spaghetti noodles and sauce, fruit cocktail, rice and all-purpose cream, among others.

Separate Christmas gift boxes for 180,000 elderly citizens would also be sent out between December 13 and 15.

The P500 monthly financial aid for senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities for the last four months of the year would likewise be distributed within December.

Lacuna said starting 2024, the financial aid would include persons with disabilities aged 18 and below, pursuant to an ordinance passed by the City Council.

Image credits: Manila Public Information Office





