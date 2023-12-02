IDP opens new Philippine office, brings study-abroad offerings to more Pinoys

AUSTRALIAN listed company IDP Phils. recently opened its new office in Quezon City, which will offer free study-abroad services and house its latest International English Language Testing System (IELTS) hub.

Located at the NorthLink Building in SM City-North Edsa, this eighth student-placement office and 15th IELTS-on-Computer test center in the country also provides face-to-face counseling to Filipinos in the northern part of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces in Luzon who want to acquire tertiary education abroad.

IDP currently has three other offices offering both study abroad and IELTS services in the cities of Pasig, Makati, and Cebu. Earlier, it opened offices offering dedicated free study-abroad support and consultations in Batangas, Iloilo, and Davao.

In addition, the company opened its first exclusive IELTS-on-Computer laboratory in Manila, and has 10 similar labs in Laoag, Baguio, Pampanga, Laguna, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Zamboanga.

The leading global-education service operates in more than 80 countries around the world, “empowering people to achieve their global study, work, and migration goals,” according to a statement. IDP, it said, specializes in integrating human expertise with its digital platform to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test, or learn English in schools.

The educational firm has helped more than 700,000 students study in quality courses globally. With millions of IELTS tests taken annually, IDP Phils.’ expansion will deliver global success to more learners, test takers, and partner institutions.

IDP Phils.’ trusted expert counselors, global digital platform and the world’s most respected English language test means that its local unit can help its customers turn their study-abroad goals into a launchpad for their careers.