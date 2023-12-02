DLSAU Doctor of Veterinary Medicine alumni in Top 5 of October licensure exam

TWO De La Salle Araneta University (DLSAU) alumni topped the Veterinary Licensure Examination (VLE) held last month.

Out of 985 examinees, only 92 passed the exam, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) which released the results on October 17—just a few working days after.

DLSAU alumnus Dr. Juridico Babiano bested the list of passers with a rating of 84.28 percent, while Dr. Jan Reginald Tabora ranked fifth among the topnotchers of the batch of examinees with a rating of 82.18 percent.

Added as well to the list of new Lasallian-veterinarians are DLSAU alumni Dr. Alexie Cayabyab, Dr. Eric Concepcion, Dr. Justine Brianne Diamat, Dr. Girmund Carl Dumada-og, Dr. Larz Tambongco, Dr. Marc Medina, Dr. Mark Francis Millares, and Dr. Jonathan Ramirez.

Dr. Clarissa Mordeno from the Central Mindanao University, Dr. Diego Hernandez from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños, and Dr. Katherine Dion Nera from the Isabela State University-Echague ranked second, third and fourth with ratings of 84.04 percent, 83.42 percent, and 82.86 percent, respectively.

In the 2021 VLE, two DLSAU alumni also emerged as topnotchers: Dr. Justin

Joseph Gana who ranked third, and Dr. Donna Mae Arriola who placed sixth.

DLSAU is the only school in Metro Manila, and the only Lasallian university, offering the DVM course. The university has its own in-campus veterinary-teaching hospital in its Malabon City main campus; and a farm in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan serving as laboratories for students specializing in small-animal and large-animal practice.