CCA Manila marks 27 years of excellence, innovation and fulfilling culinary dreams

LEADING culinary education institution CCA Manila is proud to announce its 27th anniversary. With a rich history filled with outstanding graduates who now lead kitchens worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the center has been key in shaping the local culinary landscape and fulfilling the dreams of those who aspire to culinary greatness.

To celebrate the milestone, CCA Manila hosted a three-part event on November 29, which featured a culinary competition, cooking demos, and an alumni homecoming. It highlighted the center’s achievements and paid homage to the Filipino culinary heritage.

“CCA Manila takes pride in its 27 years of pioneering culinary spirit. With experienced chef-instructors who are also alumni, the institution upholds a high level of expertise and dedication to the craft,” said CCA Manila chancellor Dr. Veritas F. Luna. “CCA Manila’s strong foundation ensures that students are well-prepared to succeed in the real world.”

Student contest, instructors’ demo

THE November 29 event kicked off with a “Clash of Clans” -themed competition: the “Sustainable Filipino Cuisine Team Challenge.” Talented CCA Manila students demonstrated their skills as they prepared an appetizer, a noodle dish, and a main course within a tight timeframe of 90 minutes. The contest aimed to showcase sustainable Filipino cuisine and the creativity of aspiring chefs.

Following the competition, CCA Manila hosted the “My Hometown Cooking” demonstration, where four esteemed instructors who are also the center’s alumni presented dishes from their respective hometowns.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn from the best, as they delved into the culinary secrets of Kerwin Funtanilla’s “Cangrejo con Salsa Alavar” from Zamboanga, Anne Atanacio’s “Caldo” from Rizal, Miguel Lorino’s “Pancit Pusit” from Cavite, and Jay Recio’s “Inubaran” from Aklan. The interactive and educational experience was made open to the public.

Alumni homecoming

THE 27th-year celebration culminated with an alumni homecoming, as CCA Manila alumni—now leaders in the culinary-arts industry—gathered for a nostalgic get-together. With a tour of the new campus in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, the event provided an excellent opportunity for alumni to reconnect, network, and celebrate their shared passion for culinary excellence.

“Through the years, CCA Manila has been at the forefront of championing Filipino cuisine, consistently highlighting local ingredients and techniques, demonstrating that our chefs can compete on a global scale,” added Dr. Luna. “Our graduates have undeniably made their mark on the global culinary stage, conquering the world one kitchen at a time.”

The “My Hometown…” cooking demonstration showcased Filipino cuisine’s diverse flavors and highlighted CCA Manila’s commitment to promoting local talent and culinary traditions. For Dr. Luna, the event was a testament to the center’s advocacy of preserving and elevating Filipino culinary heritage: “Filipino cuisine’s time has come; it is here to stay, and CCA Manila is leading the way.”

To know more about CCA Manila’s programs, get in touch through @ccamanila on Facebook and Instagram, or send an e-mail to talktous@cca-manila.edu.ph.