BACK WITH A BANG | Sorsogon’s Kasanggayahan Festival is bigger and way better

After a hiatus of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Kasanggayahan Festival is now back with a bang. This year’s celebration is bigger and way better.

With the theme “Kooperasyon Tungo sa Progresibong Sorsogon, Una an Sorsogon,” Gov. Jose Edwin “Boboy” Hamor launched this year’s 10-day (October 8 to 17) festival commemorating the official separation of Sorsogon province from Albay. Two days before its eagerly awaited opening, Sorsogon province won the Grand Prize for Best Cultural Festival at ATOP DOT’s prestigious 24th Pearl Award held in Boracay.

Gov. Jose Edwin “Boboy” Hamor at the Agri-Trade Fair

This year’s festival is particularly significant as it celebrates the 129th anniversary of the Province’s founding and the 454th commemoration of the believed beginning of Christianity in Luzon at the historic Gibalon shrine in Magallanes, Sorsogon. Kasanggayahan, in Bikol, means “a life of prosperity.” The October 8 opening, which started with a Unity and Civic Parade, was graced by Sen. Francis Tolentino and DOT Sec. Cristina Garcia-Frasco, with Vice Ganda, MC & Lassy, Six Part Invention and Zeus Collins entertaining the crowd in a free concert held at the Capitol Park.

Vice Ganda at the Opening Day Concert

At the Provincial Capitol Park, free concerts were also held on October 11 (featuring Mayonnaise, Sun-Kissed Lola and Jose and Wally), October 15 (with Orange and Lemons, Chocolate Factory and Mitoy and the Draybers) and October 17 (with Dilaw, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo of the Apo Hiking Society, and Gigi de Lana and the Gigi Vibes) while at Plaza Escudero (home to the 16,000 Blue Roses Park, Sorsogon’s newest tourist attraction), Casiguran Pier Site, a free concert was also held on October 6 (Katrina Velarde, Spongecola and Bamboo).

The festival also featured a Barrio Fiesta Extravaganza (October 10); Children’s Day (October 12); a Trade, Travel & Tourism Expo (October 13); a triathlon (October 15), a Baking Fair on October 16; fireworks displays plus a lot of competitions, many of them for the first time, in photography, hiphop dance, sports (surfing, fishing) and street dance, military parade (October 11), floats and drum and lyre exhibitions.

Throughout the 10 days of the festival, talented photographers captured the essence of the festival through their lenses via the Sulyap Kasanggayahan Photography Competition which was won by Leo Martin (P20,000) with Jacqueline O. Estrella and Clarissa Mae Jeanne G. Labalan as 1st (P15,000) and 2nd (P10,000) Runner-up respectively. P2,000 each were awarded to Ms. Labalan for the Best in Festival picture, Ms. Estrella for Creative Shot, Lyndon J. Herrero for Best in Festival portrait with the Photo Journ Special Award shared by John D. Liwanag and Shin S. Garay.

Dancing their way to the top of the 1st Kasanggayahan National Hiphop Dance Competition, held on October 9 at the Capitol Park, was the Nocturnal Dance Company of Quezon City), winning P50,000, followed by the Obsequious Fuego Eternal from Marikina City and Sole N’ Ties from Sorsogon City, the 1st and 2nd Runners-up, winning P40,000 and P30,000 respectively. On October 10, the Historico-Cultural and Street Dance and Float Competition, a spectacular showcase of culture and talent, was held with 14 contingents competing. Pilar town, in Sorsogon, was the grand champion, winning P330,000, while Castilla town’s Unod Festival won the Float Competition, winning PP230,000.

Also on October 9, the Kasanggayahan Festival’s Provincial Drum and Lyre Competition, participated in by 15 contingents, was held. The competition was won by Sta. Magdalena National High School (Sorsogon, P150,000) with Gubat National High School (Sorsogon, P100,000), Bulusan National High School (Sorsogon, P75,000), Gallanosa National High School (Irosin, P50,000) and San Roque High School (Bulusan, P30,000) as 1st to 4th Runner-up respectively. Gov. Hamor donated an additional P30,000 to each of the winners.

The 1st Kasanggayahan Surfing Competition held in Gubat

Ruling the waves during the 1st Kasanggayahan Surfing Competition, held from October 11 to 13 in Gubat, Sosogon, was Hiram Ariate (P45,000) at Men’s Longboard Open, Donna Estrellado (P40,000) at the Women’s Longboard Open, Neil Sanchez (P40,000) at the Men’s Shortboard Open, Vea Estrellado (P30,000) at the Women’s Shortboard Open, Jefferson Ablaneda (P25,000) at the Junior Boys Shortboard and Nathalie Espiel (P17,000) at the Junior Girls Shortboard.

Casting their way to victory, among over 250 competitive anglers (hailing from various corners of the country) vying for the biggest catch, during the 1st Kasanggayahan National Fishing Competition, held last October 14 at Caricaran, Bacon District, Sorsogon City, was Marlou Mangahas (P100,000) from Tabaco, Albay) with Pelly Pangililan from Batangas and Rosellio Cada from Mauban, Quezon winning P40,000 and P20, 000 respectively. On October 17, the Festival of Festivals Competition was held. All eleven contingents (one each from Albay, Camarines Norte and Masbate, two each from Sorsogon and Catanduanes and four from Camarines Sur) were each given P25,000 plus another P200,000, courtesy of Gov. Hamor.

Street Dance Competition champion Isla Rancho, Festival of San Pascual, Masbate

Bulusan won Best Festival Attire for Festival Queen, Pilar the Best Costumes and Props and Sta. Magdalena the Best Music and Sounds. The Festival Queen was won by Magallanes. The Isla Rancho Festival of San Pascual, Masbate was the champion for the Street Dance Competition, winning P1,000,000. They also won P100,000 each in the Best in Musicality and Best in Costume categories. The Gayon Ciudad Festival of Sorsogon was the 1st Runner-up, winning P500,000, as well as another P100,000 in the Best in Moving Choreography category. The Bantayog Festival of Sta. Elena, Camarines Norte was the 2nd Runner-up, winning P300,000. The Coron Festival of Tiwi, Albay won P100,000 and P20,000, respectively, in the Regional Festival Queen category and the Best in Festival Queen Costume category. All photos by Benjamin Locsin Layug.

Image credits: Benjamin Locsin Layug





