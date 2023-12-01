Why ‘Buy-In’ is important

I oftentimes hear the term “buy-in” during strategic planning sessions and decision-making situations, so I looked into it with greater interest.

In an organizational context, “buy-in” refers to getting people to agree with or support a particular idea, initiative, or decision. When someone “buys in,” they are endorsing or committing to a plan or course of action. This is especially important in situations where teamwork, collaboration, or collective decision making is involved, as in the case of associations.

Associations thrive when they operate as cohesive units with shared goals and a unified vision. Achieving this cohesion often starts with securing the buy-in of its members. When individuals within an association genuinely embrace its mission and objectives, a sense of unity emerges. This unity bolsters the association’s ability to work as a team, fostering collaboration, and synergy. Members become more than just participants; they become stakeholders invested in the association’s success.

An association without buy-in may struggle to motivate its members to participate in events, initiatives, or volunteer work. On the other hand, when members are personally invested, they are more likely to contribute their time, skills, and resources to support the association’s endeavors. Increased engagement translates to a higher likelihood of success in achieving the association’s goals.

When members believe in the association’s leadership, mission, and the transparency of its actions, trust flourishes. Buy-in helps build this trust by demonstrating the association’s commitment to its members and their interests.

Associations also face critical decisions that require member input and consensus. A high level of buy-in ensures that decisions are made with a broad perspective, taking into account the collective wisdom and expertise of the membership. When members feel their opinions are valued and heard, they are more likely to actively participate in decision-making processes and support the outcomes.

Here are some strategies to foster buy-in:

1. Effective communication. Clear, transparent, and open communication is key to securing buy-in. Members should be well informed about the association’s goals, actions, and progress. Regular updates and opportunities for feedback are essential.

2. Inclusivity. Encourage participation from all members, regardless of their level of involvement or seniority. Ensure that every member’s voice is heard and valued.

3. Alignment with member interests. Tailor the association’s initiatives and goals to align with the interests and needs of its members. When members see a direct benefit to themselves or their field, they are more likely to buy in.

4. Recognition and appreciation. Recognize and appreciate members’ contributions and efforts. Acknowledging their involvement fosters a sense of belonging and commitment.

5. Engage in collaborative goal setting. Involve members in setting the association’s goals and priorities. When members have a say in shaping the agenda, they are more likely to invest in its success.

“Buy-in” is not just a buzzword; it’s the lifeblood that sustains and propels associations towards their objectives. Achieving buy-in from members creates unity, engagement, trust, and effective decision making, all of which are crucial for the association’s growth and success. Associations that prioritize building buy-in among their members are better positioned to overcome challenges, fulfill their missions, and make a lasting impact in their respective fields or communities.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE), the “association of associations.” The PCAAE will hold its 11th Associations Summit at the PICC on December 20, 2023. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.