Trust entities can now join auctions for BSP securities

TRUST entities may now access the primary market for Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) securities after the recent changes made by the Monetary Board concerning Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) regulations.

Under the MB-approved amendments to the regulations, trust entities may now participate in the auction for BSP Securities through their UITFs.

This was made effective by the Monetary Board on Thursday, November 30. This aims to enhance efforts of the BSP to mop up excess liquidity.

“Expanding the eligible participants in the primary market of BSP Securities enhances the BSP’s capability to manage liquidity in the system in order to guide short-term interest rates toward the policy rate,” BSP said in a statement.

Further, this will ensure the tradability and viability of BSP Securities as a highly liquid instrument, thus allowing for better price discovery and monetary policy transmission.

“Moving forward, the BSP will continue to review the various features of its monetary tools to enhance monetary policy transmission as well as foster the development of the money market through better price discovery,” BSP said.

In August, the Monetary Board approved amendments to the Manual of Regulations for Banks/the Manual of Regulations for Non-Bank Financial Institutions.

These amendments aimed to provide guidelines on the use of benchmarks in presenting the returns of UITFs. These include the admission and redemption requirements of UITFs as well as minimum disclosure requirements.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





