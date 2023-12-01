The Philippines as 15th member of CRIRSCO; gains global recognition in mineral reporting standards

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – The Philippines, through the Philippine Mineral Reporting Code Committee (PMRCC), gained international recognition from the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO), after being accepted as its 15th member. The country’s acceptance to CRIRSCO enhances the transparency and credibility of the Philippine mining sector.

The PMRC (2020 Edition) serves as the official set of guidelines for public reporting on exploration results, mineral resources, and mineral reserves in the country. The recognition from CRIRSCO underscores that the PMRC has the same level of detail and transparency in reporting mineral resources and mineral reserves as that its global counterparts in Australia, Canada, Chile, Europe, South Africa, and the United States, among others.

The compatibility of PMRC with the CRIRSCO family of reporting codes also raises global investor confidence towards Philippine mining investments.

“Joining CRIRSCO is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest standards of reporting and ensuring the protection of investors,” said Ciceron Angeles Jr., Chairperson of PMRCC. “By aligning with internationally recognized reporting standards, we are strengthening the credibility and integrity of the Philippine minerals industry.”

REFERENCE FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The PMRC’s adoption of CRIRSCO standards, which includes incorporating a sustainability clause involving the declaration of resources with reasonable potential for economic extraction, is expected to have a substantial impact on short- and medium-term planning in the mining sector.

This underscores the importance of utilizing resources and reserves reported as a sturdy and reliable foundation for financial modeling. The integration of PMRC with CRIRSCO standards not only ensures strict adherence to economic criteria but also promotes comprehensive and sustainable planning practices in the mining industry.

BOOSTING INVESTOR CONFIDENCE

Developed for public reporting of companies listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the PMRC is intended to protect the public, investors, and other stakeholders. Under the CRIRSCO framework, the PMRC adheres to the key principles of transparency, materiality, and competence.

Transparency ensures that reports communicate all pertinent information. It introduces the ‘if not, why not’ principle, and holds operators accountable for both the commission and omission of responsibilities.

Materiality requires the disclosure of factors influencing a company’s share price and profitability, while Competence mandates that those preparing public disclosure reports are qualified and willing to take personal responsibility for their work.

The PMRC Committee, in its capacity as the National Representative Organization (NRO), commits to overseeing the effectiveness and relevance of the PMRC.

“We will continue to monitor the effectiveness and relevance of the PMRC, subjecting it to periodic reviews to ensure its continuous improvement,” said Engr. Rolando Cruz, Vice President of Nickel Asia Corporation and one of the member of the PMRCC.

With its global certification, the PMRC strengthens the Philippines’ standing as a responsible and appealing destination for mining investments. This move serves to safeguard the interests of investors while promoting responsible practices for the benefit of both the community and the nation’s mineral resources.

