Surge in sex offenders trying to enter PHL alarms BI chief

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco expressed alarm over the apparent surge in the number of registered sex offenders (RSOs) attempting to get into the country.

Tansingco noted that at least 150 RSOs had been intercepted and refused entry in various airports in the country since January.

“During the pandemic, there was an increase of online exploitation of women and children. When international travel resumed, the number of RSOs rose, which could show that the exploitation is being continued,” the Commissioner said last Thursday.

Just two days ago, Tansingco disclosed an American pedophile convicted of sexually molesting a child in the US 13 years ago was intercepted by immigration officers upon his arrival at the Ninoy 1 Terminal aboard an Eva Air flight from Taiwan.

The BI identified the foreigner as 55-year-old Francisco Narvios Tecson, who was convicted in Texas in 2010 for having indecent contact with an eight-year-old female.

Tecson was intercepted after the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) relayed to the BI that he planned to travel to the Philippines, prompting Tansingco to issue a directive alerting BI officers in all ports of entry on possible arrival.

Upon his arrival, immigration officers at the frontline saw his records, which prompted them to exclude him.

On the same evening, Tansingco said another American RSO arrived from Taiwan identified as 65-years-old Dale Lloyd Bayless.

Bayless was convicted in 1990 of sodomy for an offense in 1989 against a nine-year-old female victim in Neosho, Missouri.

The BI said Tecson and Bayless are only two of the more than 150 foreign RSOs who were barred from entering the country.

The bulk of the RSOs were intercepted at the NAIA while a few were excluded at the airports in Mactan, Cebu and Clark, Pampanga.