SMDC wins big in IDC Future Enterprise Awards for Customer Experience Innovation

International Data Corporation (IDC), a global leader in market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the technology sector, has conferred the prestigious Best in Future of Customer Experience award upon SM Development Corporation (SMDC) in the 7th IDC Future Enterprise Awards (FEA) for the Philippines.

IDC’s Future Enterprise framework envisions how organizations must adapt to thrive in increasingly digital markets. This vision emphasizes the importance of fostering a digitally-native culture, generating revenue through empathy at scale, and adapting operating models to complex customer requirements with an intelligent, empowered, and agile workforce.

Despite challenges such as inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations in the Philippines recognized the need for a digital-first approach to business. SMDC emerged as a leader in this transformative journey, realizing that future-ready enterprises must possess elevated digital capabilities.

SMDC’s Best in Future of Customer Experience accolade is attributed to the innovative GPMC Mobile Application. Developed by Greenmist Property Management Corporation (GPMC), SMDC’s property management arm, the app is a cornerstone of their digital transformation strategy. Grounded in insights on customer needs, the GPMC app enhances operational efficiency and delivers personalized experiences throughout the property ownership process. This initiative lays the foundation for an improved Resident Management phase in the customer journey.

As the Philippines strides towards a digitally-driven future, SMDC’s commitment to enhancing customer experience sets a benchmark for the industry. The GPMC Mobile Application exemplifies SMDC’s dedication to intelligence-driven, data-centric, and AI-powered strategies, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to customer service and satisfaction.

