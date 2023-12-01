PLDT Global enhances cooperation with OWWA for OFW welfare and empowerment

Committed to forging meaningful connections for Filipinos worldwide, PLDT Global Corporation (PLDT Global), the international arm of the Philippines’ largest integrated telco, PLDT Inc. (PLDT), is cultivating collaboration with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to empower and advocate for the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Now more than ever, we witness the profound impact of technology and digital services on Filipinos’ quality of life. Our innovations bring convenience, comfort, productivity, and security, aligning with the government’s digitalization agenda. As a founding member under the Digital Infrastructure pillar of PSAC (Private Sector Advisory Council), we strive to strengthen private-public sector synergies. We stand ready to support initiatives improving the lives of Filipinos worldwide,” stated PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio.

This collaboration enables PLDT Global to serve as OWWA’s partner in providing services to OFWs through access to OWWA Hotline 1348 and digital services on TINBO (Tindahan ni Bossing).

Powered by PLDT Global, TINBO is the one-stop marketplace that enables Filipinos around the world to buy load, send food gift vouchers, healthcare PINs from mWell, and even gaming PINs for their families in the Philippines. They can acquire a Smart virtual number (SVN) through TINBO, enabling them to receive OTPs from their e-wallets and e-banks in the Philippines like Maya. TINBO also provides access for a convenient and secure online bills payment from abroad to their Philippine utilities, send e-gifts, medicines, and other digital services while outside the Philippines.

PLDT Global and OWWA are exploring programs to help OFWs reintegrate into the community and enhance their income through livelihood opportunities, upskilling sessions, grants, and other initiatives to improve their quality of life upon their return home.

“We at PLDT Global understand the challenges our fellow Filipinos overseas are facing. This partnership with OWWA is crucial, allowing us to expand our reach to more global Filipinos and raise awareness about the digital services available through the TINBO platform, ultimately assisting them in caring for their families back home,” emphasized PLDT Global President and CEO Albert V. Villa-Real.

Following his meeting with PLDT officials, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio expressed optimism about the partnership with PLDT. “We have millions of OFWs worldwide and with our collaboration with the PLDT Group, we can now expand and enhance our Hotline 1348, among many other projects geared towards serving our overseas countrymen.”

PLDT remains actively engaged in supporting government-backed digitalization initiatives like GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP), a movement under PSAC, aiming to narrow the digital divide through digital literacy and build a sustainable digital ecosystem.

Moreover, PLDT continues to boost government initiatives to make services more accessible through apps like the eGovPH Super App, offering local and national services, LGU services, healthcare assistance, and e-payments, among other functions.