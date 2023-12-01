Lender taps Indian firm for legacy system migration

THE Bank of Commerce (BankCom) announced it has tapped Infosys Ltd. to accelerate its digital transformation and redefine banking experience for customers.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), San Miguel Corp. group affiliate BankCom said it is in the process of replacing its legacy systems with new and more efficient technology through the help of the Bangalore, India-headquartered firm.

BankCom, however, failed to disclose how much it is paying for Infosys’s product and service. The lender has revealed to the PSE two weeks ago that its net income was at P423.91 million in the third quarter of this year, “lower than the second quarter due to some nonrecurring deals and an increase in expenses related to new IT [information technology] initiatives and compensation.”

BankCom said it expects the upgrade from the old legacy system would enable it to roll out “new, unique banking products and services quicker than ever” using the product factories of the Finacle technology, a unit of Infosys subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

“The modernization of our core banking system is an integral part of BankCom’s digital transformation journey as a universal bank in delivering a truly digital banking experience to our clients,” BankCom President and CEO Michelangelo R. Aguilar said through the disclosure.

“It will enable us to operate better, innovate, and keep pace with industry best practices, regulatory requirements, and evolving expectations of the markets we serve, notably the San Miguel Group and SMC ecosystem,” he added.

BankCom also said customers will benefit from a banking experience that is not only more secure but also more user-friendly with its new open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

With Finacle’s Customer Data Hub, customers will have instant access to their account information across different platforms, making banking more convenient and personalized.

Retail and corporate customers will also be able to manage and optimize liquidity on any device and across borders, currencies, and banks through the “Finacle Liquidity Management” solution.

Another module called Finacle Alerts will keep customers and designated Bank personnel informed through SMS or email about significant account activities promptly.

Infosys Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales Venkatramana Gosavi was quoted in the statement as saying the firm is “delighted to be selected as the preferred partner” for BankCom’s “digital core transformation journey.”

Earlier, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the pandemic has shaped the perspective and monetary authorities. This has made him more optimistic that the country is ready for a better digitized financial landscape.

This is especially true with the increased use of digital payments in the country over the last five years. The share in terms of volume of digital payments over total retail payments significantly increased to 42.1 percent from 30.3 percent in 2021.

The BSP has been active in promoting green and sustainable policies in the financial system. By nurturing a regulatory environment conducive to sustainable and inclusive growth, the central bank safeguards the country’s transition into the post-pandemic, digital economy.

As the BSP’s digitization efforts progress, Filipinos in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, as well as those working across the globe, can expect sustained economic growth and sustainability, marking a new era of digital transformation for the nation.

Last September, an executive of an information technology (IT) consulting firm has flagged the sluggish pace of local banks in terms of digitization. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/07/banks-underinvestment-in-it-legacy-system-flagged/)