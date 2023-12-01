LBP bags corporate governance honor

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced it garnered the highest rating for corporate governance in 2022 from the Governance Commission of GOCCs (GCG).

During the GOCC Governance Awards Ceremony held on November 20 at the PICC Complex in Pasay City, the state-run Bank ranked first among government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the country with a score of 102.50 on the GCG’s Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS).

“The principles of good corporate governance—accountability, transparency, fairness, and responsibility—are the pillars upon which our institution stands,” LandBank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was quoted in the statement as saying. “These principles guide our operations, ensuring that we remain credible to all our stakeholders, stable in our financial dealings, and steadfast in our commitment to ethical practices.”

Ortiz personally received the award together with other bank officials, namely Executive Vice President Alex A. Lorayes; Senior Vice Presidents Elcid C. Pangilinan and Joselito B. Vallada; First Vice President Roderick P. Sacro; and, Vice Presidents Myra-Lyn S. Peñalosa and Nikkolas G. Tolentino.

LandBank Executive Vice President Liduvino S. Geron and Senior Vice President Marilou L. Villafranca also graced the event as chairman and board member, respectively, representing the Bank’s subsidiary, UCPB Savings Bank.

LandBank has consistently garnered high marks in the CGS, which evaluates the governance policies and practices of GOCCs on Stakeholder Relationships, Disclosure and Transparency, and Responsibilities of the Board. The scorecard also assesses the corporate governance practices of GOCCs based on existing corporate governance guidelines.

The state-run lender was likewise recognized as among the top-performing GOCCs overall based on its 2022 GCG Performance Scorecard, which provides measures, targets, and success indicators based on the mandates and long-term vision of a GOCC, to evaluate its contribution to the National Government’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, two of LandBank’s subsidiaries also placed among the top 10 GOCCs in the corporate governance rankings. The LBP Insurance Brokerage Inc. ranked seventh with an overall rating of 97.92, while the LBP Resources and Development Corp. placed ninth with a 96.50 rating.

“Corporate governance is not just about compliance and meeting financial goals; it’s about upholding public trust and ensuring that every action we take aligns with the greater good of our community and nation,” Ortiz added.

As part of its continued commitment to deliver quality financial and support services in serving the nation, Landbank maintains a strong corporate governance culture anchored on integrity, transparency, and accountability.

