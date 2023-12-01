Hot money net outflow hits $328 million in October–BSP

HOT money or foreign investments registered with the central bank through authorized agent banks (AABs) continued to record outflows in October, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data showed net outflows reached $328 million resulting from the $1.3 billion gross outflows and the gross inflows of $954 million for the month.

In the January-to-October period, hot-money outflows reached $715 million, a turnaround from the $305 million net inflows in the same period last year.

According to The BSP said that year-on-year, registered investments in October 2023 are higher than the $645 million recorded in October 2022 (by $310 million or 48.1 percent) while gross outflows also increased by $721 million (or by 128.6 percent) vis-à-vis the gross outflows posted in October 2022 ($561 million).

The central bank said the $328-million net outflows in October 2023 are a reversal of the $83 million net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the BSP said the recorded net outflows are smaller than the net outflows posted in September 2023 at $698 million.

The $954 million registered investments for the month are higher by $67 million or 7.5 percent compared to the $888 million recorded in September 2023.

The BSP said that during the month, 60.5 percent or $577 million of registered investments were in securities listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Most of these investments were in banks, properties, holding firms, casino and gaming operators and food, beverage and tobacco businesses.

The BSP said that about 39.5 percent or $377 million were in peso government securities. The remaining investments accounting for less than a percent were in other instruments.

“Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, United States, Luxembourg, Singapore and Hongkong with combined share to total at 88 percent,” the BSP said.

The $1.3-billion gross outflows for the month were lower by $303 million or by 19.1 percent compared to the gross outflows recorded for September 2023 worth $1.6 billion.

The data showed the US remains the top destination of outflows, receiving $794 million or 61.9 percent of total outward remittances.

Registration of inward foreign investments delegated to AABs by the BSP is optional under the rules on foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

It is required only if the investor or its representative will purchase FX from AABs and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment.

Without registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on its investments but the FX will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





