Freed Pinay hostage Nora Babadilla: The Lord is my protection

FILIPINA-Israeli Noralin Agojo Babadilla was wearing a golden crucific necklace when Hamas took her on that fateful October 7 attack in southern Israel. She believed her faith in God saved her.

“Ang Panginoon po ang nagsanggalang sa akin doon,” Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv quoted Babadilla as saying.

“Dasal lang po ako ng dasal, pati mga kasama ko ay ipinagdasal ko din,” she added.

“Surprisingly,” the Hamas hostage-takers, who are Muslims, did not take it from her, the Embassy added said.

Philippine Ambassador Pedro “Junie” Laylo Jr. and other Embassy officials visited Babadilla at the TelHaShomer Hospital in Tel-Aviv Thursday where she underwent full medical and psychiatric evaluation.

Her brother also visited her in the hospital and had a tearful reunion.

“She appears to be in good health, speaks and walks without difficulty, and was even seen assisting an elderly hostage as they left Gaza,” she said.

The Batangas native endured 53 days of captivity in Gaza Strip. She was among the fourth batch of hostages freed from Gaza.

She and her partner were attending a party with friends in Kibbutz Nirim when the Hamas militants attacked the community. The militants killed her partner, Gideon Babani.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude and happiness to have Ate Nora back. We never gave up hope that we would find her and bring her home. The Embassy continues to be with Ate Nora as she begins a long healing process,” Ambassador Laylo said.

The Embassy thanked the governments of Israel, Qatar, and Egypt for working together to secure the release of the hostages.

The Embassy also thanked the Israel Defense Forces for providing security for the release, the International Committee for the Red Cross for accompanying the hostages as they exited Gaza, and the Israeli health professionals who are providing them medical care.