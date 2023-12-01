EU offers P18-M assistance to Eastern Visayas flood victims

THE European Union has offered to provide assistance worth €300,000 (over P18 million) to victims of flooding in Eastern Visayas since mid-November.

“This humanitarian aid will address the urgent needs of the most affected families in some of the hardest-hit districts in the eastern region of Visayas,” the EU Delegation to Manila said in a statement.

The combined effects of Shearline and Low Pressure Area killed at least two people and affected around 1.15 million Filipinos in Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas and Caraga regions, according to the National Disaster Coordinating Council.

Among the seven regions, the Eastern Visayas was hit most with 123 areas flooded. The amount of rain recorded in Catarman, Northern Samar on November 20 has reached 618 mm, above the 450 mm normal monthly average. This record surpasses tropical storm Ondoy’s 24-hour rainfall in 2012 which was 455 mm.

The massive floods inundated rice fields and other agricultural products, the damage is estimated to be around P120 million. Floodwaters also contaminated natural water sources in the affected areas.

“The floods have caused massive destruction that affects hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines.

“To help, the EU immediately channels funding to support our partners to scale up their efforts in delivering essential aid to the affected families,” Arlynn Aquino, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian programs in the Philippines, said.

EU has humanitarian partners already on the ground delivering vital aid. This P18 million financial aid will support these partners in delivering food and livelihood support, clean water supplies, sanitation facilities and education, the EU delegation said.

The European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department is providing the funding to the EU Delegation.

It was also Eastern Visayas that was most badly hit when super typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan) struck, also in November 10 years ago, killing thousands and flattening communities with storm surges.

Image credits: Accord





