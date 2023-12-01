Empire East hailed as Metro Manila’s Best Developer at 2023 Carousell Awards

Quezon City – Empire East, the distinguished industry innovator, celebrates another momentous achievement with its recent accolade as the Best Developer at the prestigious Carousell Awards. This recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in lifestyle innovation and cityscape transformation.

The Carousell Property Awards, an esteemed annual gathering of outstanding businesses and individuals who have significantly contributed to the Philippines’ real estate landscape, bestowed the illustrious Best Developer award upon Empire East, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating exceptional living spaces that suit Filipino homeowners’ needs and aspirations.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized as the Best Developer from this esteemed awards body. This award validates our dedication and excellence in creating innovative and lifestyle-oriented communities that transform the lives of our valued stakeholders,” said Empire East President and CEO Atty. Anthony Charlemagne C. Yu.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Marking three decades of excellence, Empire East has consistently pushed boundaries by introducing groundbreaking concepts that have reshaped the real estate landscape in the Philippines. Empire East has emerged as a leading choice for discerning Filipino homeowners, from pioneering townships and transit-oriented developments to introducing urban resorts, loft-type homes, and innovative zero-down payment schemes.

The company has also embraced the digital transformation of the real estate industry by launching an industry-first online homebuyers portal, “Ask About Your Home.” This portal aims to make the process of homeownership inquiry seamless and convenient by providing a one-stop platform for prospective buyers to access information, schedule appointments, and more, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

“Our success lies in our ability to anticipate and respond to the ever-changing needs of the market,” explained Atty Yu. “We are committed to building sustainable and future-ready communities that are strategically located, accessible, affordable, and adaptable to the changing times. We are more than just a developer; we are a partner in fulfilling the dreams of every Filipino.”

A Visionary in Sustainable and Resilient Communities

Empire East has achieved remarkable success by creating holistic communities strategically located within and beyond Metro Manila. The company is also a leader in eco-friendly design, energy efficiency, and the integration of green spaces, as envisioned in its newest development – Empire East Highland City – the first elevated township in the country, rising along Felix Avenue, Pasig-Cainta.

Empire East sets itself apart as a developer who values excellence, customer satisfaction, and a vision for the future. By consistently raising the bar in real estate development, Empire East fulfills its responsibility as a developer of choice, contributing to the economic growth and preservation of the environment.

As Empire East expands its footprint across the Philippines, its mission remains steadfast in creating vibrant and interconnected communities that foster a sense of belonging and well-being. With its passion for innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Empire East remains determined to push boundaries, defy expectations, and continue leading the way in transforming the real estate industry.