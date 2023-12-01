DOJ: Bid to reimburse offloaded passengers might crimp BI work

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) said it would review the proposal in the Senate to include a special provision in the Bureau of Immigration’s 2024 budget that would allow reimbursements for incurred travel expenses of off-loaded passengers.

DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV, in an interview with reporters, expressed concern that the proposal might have a chilling effect on the part of BI’s screening officers,

Clavano said the reimbursement might also be subject to abuse by some unscrupulous passengers.

“We really need to study the proposal. There are challenges of course that we see regarding the reimbursement. This might be subject of abuse if people would learn about reimbursement scheme that they can avail of,” Clavano said.

The DOJ, the BI and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), according to Clavano, would have to meet first and come up with their position on the proposal.

“This might create a chilling effect. This reimbursement scheme might discourage our immigration officers to offload passengers even if they are vulnerable for trafficking,” Clavano said.

Earlier, the DOJ came up with stricter guidelines requiring all international-bound Filipino passengers to undergo immigration inspection for assessment, clearance, and documentation in a bid to address human trafficking.

However, it eventually decided to suspend its implementation upon the prodding of the Senate.

Several senators expressed apprehension that the stricter guidelines for departing Filipino passengers would hamper the people’s constitutionally guaranteed right to travel.

The guidelines were issued by the Iacat amid criticisms from the public as some people claimed that they missed their flight due to lengthy questioning from immigration officers, who also asked them to present documents deemed unnecessary by passengers.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the implementation of the guidelines was suspended to address the concerns raised by senators and the public.