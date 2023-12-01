‘Division of Meralco franchise area won’t solve power woes’

A lawmaker on Thursday lambasted proposals to break Meralco’s franchise area into three parts, saying Congress should instead focus on addressing consumers’ power woes.

As a member of the House Committees on Energy and Economic Affairs, Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said individuals and groups advocating for consumers should prioritize crafting tangible solutions for high power rates and service reliability, extending beyond Meralco’s service areas.

“As representatives of the Filipino people, it is our responsibility to enlighten the public about what is really happening and not cause confusion by bringing up proposals that have not been carefully studied,” he said.

He clarified that he has no qualms about scrutinizing the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of Meralco and other power distributors, as this could effectively address the long-standing problem of the absence of rate resets for many regulated entities.

“But if WACC is the problem, isn’t the logical solution to review the WACC and have the regulator complete the rate reset process?” Rodriguez questioned.

The lawmaker challenged those suggesting the division of Meralco’s franchise, urging them to identify who will bear the significant responsibility of ensuring a constant and adequate power supply to support not only households but also the nation’s growing economy.

“These calls happen even before Meralco’s franchise expires, so clearly there are interests playing around here. But the interest that we should be focusing on is that of the Filipino people,” he added.

He also pointed out misinformation emanating from different groups, like those that claim Meralco controls Calabarzon, when it can easily be verified that the service area only covers part of the region.

Calabarzon remains a growth area, and many investors are locating in the region, which is precisely why it is crucial that there is a sufficient, reliable, and affordable power supply, said the solon.

“This is just an example of a region that benefits from economies of scale. It gives competitive utilities the advantage of securing better offers from power suppliers, which are pass-through costs that directly impact consumers,” Rodriguez said.

“There is also the benefit of capital-heavy investments that should improve service delivered to consumers. The sad reality is that not all electricity distributors have the resources to invest, and we should not punish those that could,” he added.

The lawmaker said there is nothing wrong with pointing out problems, but “these should be based on carefully studied facts to come up with the appropriate solutions that best serve the consumers’ interests.”