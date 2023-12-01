DFA stops issuance of e-visa for Chinese nationals

THREE months after its pilot, the e-Visa system for Chinese nationals was suspended, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA was silent when asked by reporters on the reason for the suspension of the e-visa system.

The suspension came two weeks after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla criticized the DFA for inefficiency in vetting Chinese tourists’ application and a week after a surge of respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia cases among children were monitored in key cities in China.

“This is to inform the public that the operations of the Philippine e-Visa System in China is temporarily suspended until further notice,” read a statement the DFA issued last Thursday.

The DFA advised visa applicants in China to contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate in lodging their applications. The Philippines has eight consular offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau and Xiamen.

A government staff told the BusinessMirror that the “Presidential Management Staff had ordered the DFA two weeks ago to suspend the e-visa scheme, but did not give a reason for the suspension.”

According to Peter Tay, a Boracay-based tour operator who handles Chinese visitors, tourists told him about the issues with the e-visa system.

“They tried and couldn’t get into system. Then the DFA released a statement of the suspension just now,” Tay added.

Quest for Chinese tourists

ON July 24, the DFA, together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), rolled out the e-Visa system to fast-track the issuance of visas to Chinese nationals.

Since China opened its borders this year, 40.3 million mainland Chinese travelled overseas. The Department of Tourism (DOT) had wanted to target the Chinese as they are one of the highest-spending visitors.

In 2019, there were 1.74 million Chinese tourists who came to the Philippines, infusing more than $2.3 billion (about P131 billion) to the economy. The DOT said it would like to target half-a-million Chinese tourists for this year.

But as of November 28, 2023, the DOT reported only 243,838 Chinese-tourists arrival to the Philippines since January this year—not even half of the target number.

According to the DFA, since the e-visa was launched last August 24 up to November 6 this year, the foreign service posts in China have issued 1,739 e-Visas.

Last week, Remulla said he would recommend to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that the DFA would no longer handle the visa issuance of Chinese nationals. Instead, a third-party company, VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd., handle the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

Indirectly commenting on Remulla’s criticisms, the DFA stated that it should be the one to issue visas to foreigners as provided in international and domestic laws. Part of its mandate is to conduct a “thorough assessment of documentary requirements” and hold personal interviews of visa applicants.